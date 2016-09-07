Ramos source of Duterte drug list

Now it can be told.

The list of officials allegedly involved in the illegal drug trade was given by former president Fidel Ramos to President Rodrigo Duterte.

Duterte made the admission during his speech before the Filipino community in Laos Monday night.

Duterte, in Laos for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit, said Ramos showed him the drug list when the latter was trying to convince him to run for president.

“He was strongly urging me to run. He said only you can stop this. Then he showed me a list of generals into drugs,” he said.

The President said the list is so thick and he has not finished validating all the names.

In July, Duterte named five police generals allegedly protecting drug syndicates.

He also named the country’s big-time drug lords, as well as local officials who are also in the drug trade.

Duterte also released a matrix showing Sen. Leila De Lima on top of the drug trade at the national penitentiary.