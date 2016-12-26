Rampaging drug suspects stab 3 dead

SAN CARLOS CITY, Pangasinan: A high-value target (HVT) drug pusher-security guard is the subject of a police manhunt here after he killed his two cousins while another drug user was arrested in Mangaldan town for stabbing his friend dead while having a drinking session at dawn on Monday.

Police identified the security guard as Jessie Sayson Aquino, 36, Of Barangay Paitan-Panoypoy, San Carlos City.

The other arrested suspect was identified as Jun Sara, 33, of Barangay Buenlag in Calasiao town.

Chief Insp. Gregorio Abungan, city deputy chief of police, said Aquino is one of the top 10 HVT drug pushers and was positively identified by witnesses who saw him alternately stab his cousins–Arnold Aquino-Villegas and Felix Generoso-Aquino– inside their compound at about 1:30 a.m. on December 26.

Before the incident, the suspect had arrived at their house already drunk after a whole-day drinking spree with his friends in an adjacent village.

After a few minutes, their neighbors heard him quarreling with his wife Melanie who later ran outside their house shouting for help as Aquino, armed with a knife, tried to stab her.

Felix tried to help Melanie but the suspect stabbed him several times.

Arnold arrived and tried to pacify Jessie but he was also stabbed several times.

Melanie told police that her husband arrived at their house apparently “high” on shabu and Jessie stabbed her but missed when she tried to grab the plastic sachet of shabu.

Felix and Arnold were later declared dead at the hospital.

Jessie escaped and is subject of a pursuit operation.

In Mangaldan town, at about 2:30 a.m., Orlando Rosario, carpenter, was stabbed dead by his friend Jun Sara, who is reportedly a drug user while they were having a drinking session with some of Rosario’s relatives.

Sara allegedly got angry with Rosario and for unknown reasons grabbed a 13-inch knife at the table then stabbed the victim several times.

Before they started drinking, Rosario’s relatives said they saw Sara sniffing shabu inside the toilet of the house of the Rosarios.