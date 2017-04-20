Ramsay banners Philippine Dragons in World Championship

The national Frisbee squad got some spunk with the addition of actor and multi-sport athlete Derek Ramsay for the 2017 World Championship of Beach Ultimate on June 18 to 24 at the Plage de la Grande Conche in Royan, France.

The 40-year old television host gets another crack at the world title shot but now with younger members of the Philippine Dragons, the national Frisbee team.

“I was asked during my recent competition in Ilocos if I can join them and I did not hesitate to accept it,” said Ramsay.

The competition in Royan will be the fifth installment with over 70 teams from 24 different countries expected to participate.

During the 2007 edition of the championships in Brazil, the Philippines finished second. The Philippine Dragons also bagged the third place in 2011 in Italy.

Ramsay said the team eyes nothing but gold in France.

“I become fully dedicated to our training. As matter of fact, I have stopped receiving acting roles in movies so I can focus and give my time to the team,” Ramsay said.

Ramsay admitted that the world tourney set in May might be his last stint for the national team.

“The sport has grown here in our country today unlike 10 years before I first played Frisbee,” he added.

Consisting of 15 players, the Philippine Dragons players are mostly from Boracay, Iligan, Dumaguete and Manila.