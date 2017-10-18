Rangers surprised by big catch in Marawi

SOLDIERS who stormed the building where Isnilon Hapilon and Omarkhayam “Omar” Maute were holed up did not know that the two men they shot and killed in the pre-dawn assault on Monday were the top terror leaders.

A Facebook post of “Scout Rangers Books” narrated how troopers of the Army’s 8th Scout Ranger Company (SRC) and the Light Reaction Company (LRC) killed Hapilon and Maute. The post said teams were posted in strategic areas to prevent the terrorists from escaping.

“They knew that the terrorists were about to escape that is why the Rangers were on a lookout until 1:30 in the morning, someone crossed the street,” the Scout Rangers’ post said.

The Rangers saw a person crossing the street and immediately fired. Little did they know that it was Omar Maute who they shot at the back of the head.

After a while, another terrorist was seen peeking and was about to cross the same street. He too was shot.

“The Rangers also did not know that it was Isnilon Hapilon already who was shot by them,” the Scout Rangers Books said.

Hours later, two men attempted to recover the bodies of their two fallen comrades but were also met with a hail of bullets.

“The Rangers were on a lookout. Every time a terrorist approaches, the Rangers would shot him immediately,” it added.

The soldiers then recovered the two cadavers. Minutes later, a group of female hostages came out.

When they discovered their achievement, the troopers whooped with joy.

The operation that took out Hapilon and Omar Maute lasted four hours.

“And that’s how Hapilon and Majute’s evilness ended,” the post said.

According to the Scout Rangers Books, it was the commander of the 8th Scout Ranger Company, who narrated the story on how the two top Maute leaders were killed.

Col. Romeo Brawner, Task Group Ranao deputy commander, said the troops knew that Hapilon and Omar were in the “Destroyer” building because a rescued hostage tipped the military of the terrorists’ hiding place.

“They surrounded the establishment but we cannot provide the whole operational details because it will risk our ongoing operations,” Brawner said.

“At first, yes, they did not recognize that it was Hapilon and Omar who were shot,” he added.

Brawner said their victory “will inspire our soldiers to push harder to go after every terrorists in the main battle area.”