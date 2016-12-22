Rape cases down in first 5 months under Duterte

Rape cases against women, at least those reported, went down during the first five months of President Rodrigo Duterte’s administration, figures from the Philippine National Police (PNP) showed on Thursday.

Data obtained from the PNP’s Directorate for Investigation and Detective Management (DIDM) showed that from July 1, 2016 up to the end of November, police recorded a total of 3,800 rape cases. The number of reported rape cases during the same period last year was 4,301 or lower by 501 rape cases or 11.65 percent.

It was during the said period that the administration of President Duterte launched, with the PNP as the spearhead, a brutal and intensified campaign against illegal drugs.

During the campaign period for the May 2016 presidential elections, then Davao City Mayor Duterte vowed to eradicate criminality, particularly illegal drugs, during his first six months in office.

Data from the PNP Anti-Illegal Drugs Monitoring Center (AIDMC) showed that from July 1, 2016 up to December 21, 2016, a total of 2,133 drug personalities were neutralized in 39,587 operations against illegal drugs conducted by the police.

The PNP-AIDMC figures showed a total of 41,894 individuals linked to drugs were arrested by the police since the intensified campaign against illegal drugs. Also, a total of 953,622 people linked to drugs surrendered.

Data from the same office showed 73,826 of those who surrendered were illegal drug pushers, while 879,796 were users.

The PNP lost 21 personnel while 60 were wounded during the intensified campaign against illegal drugs. Three personnel from the Armed Forces of the Philippines providing support for the PNP’s campaign against illegal drugs were killed while eight others were injured. ANTHONY VARGAS