Rape ‘lessens’ in first half of 2017 – police

The Philippine National Police (PNP) said rape cases declined by “200” in the first half of the year compared to the number of rape cases the year before, based on police data.

In a “unit crime periodic report” posted on PNP’s Facebook page, an infographic data was shown illustrating a downward trend in rape cases from January 2016 to August 2017.

According to the infographic, from January to June 2016, the PNP tallied a total of 4,850 rape cases in the country.

In the same months of 2017, the police recorded a total of 4,650 rape cases.

Senior Supt. Ligaya Siohe Sim, PNP Crime Laboratory deputy director for administration, linked the campaign against illegal drugs to the four percent decrease of rape cases in the police data.

“In my observation, the war on drugs is winning,” Sim said.

“Before, in the morning, the row of rape victims, mostly gang rape victims, is long in the crime laboratory. Nowadays, there are only a few, and they are incest rape [victims],” she added.