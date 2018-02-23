Rappler can still exist, restructure—SEC chief

THE revocation of online news site Rappler’s license has yet to take effect pending a ruling on its appeal to the courts, thus it can still exist and even reincorporate, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) chairperson Teresita Herbosa said on Friday.

Herbosa made the statement after President Rodrigo Duterte barred Rappler on Wednesday from covering press conferences at the Palace. The President has said he was merely following the SEC ruling, which revoked Rappler’s registration for alleged violation of foreign ownership rules.

“Malacanang has its own rules of accreditation on allowing who can come in or not, and you have to respect that,” Herbosa said.

“SEC is an executive agency. When agencies make decisions, it’s really only based on the mandate. And in the case of the President, they have many rules that have to be implemented. And they have their own rules for even just like this, I’m sure they have some guidelines on how to conduct this activity. So you have to leave that to them,” she said.

Herbosa said Rappler can reorganize and engage anew in the business of mass media even with a pending Supreme Court decision. ANGELICA BALLESTEROS