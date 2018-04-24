Rappler executives a no-show at hearing on P133-M tax evasion case

EXECUTIVES of Rappler Holdings Corp. (RHC), owner of online news Rappler, failed to appear on Tuesday before the Department of Justice (DoJ) for the preliminary investigation of the P133 million tax

evasion case filed against them by the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR).

RHC president Maria A. Ressa and treasurer James C. Bitanga, through their counsels, said that they did not receive a copy of the BIR’s complaint.

Assistant State Prosecutor Zenamar Machacon-Caparros provided the respondents’ lawyers a copy of the complaint and granted, as well, their plea for an extension to submit the accused counter-affidavit.

Caparros reset the preliminary investigation to May 7 at 11 a.m. even as he reiterated his warning that Ressa and Bitanga’s failure to attend shall be considered as a waiver to present their defense and the case shall be considered submitted for resolution based on the evidence on record. WILLIAM B. DEPASUPIL