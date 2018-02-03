Rappler keeps DepEd contract despite SEC order

THE Department of Education is sticking to its deal with Rappler despite a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) shutdown order on the embattled news organization run by former CNN Jakarta Bureau chief Maria Ressa.

A check by The Manila Times on the DepEd website on Friday found that the DepEd had made no changes to a department memo on the 2018 National Schools Press Conference (NSPC) scheduled on Feb 19 to 23 in Dumaguete.

Under Enclosure No. 6 on Online Publishing and No. 10 on Webinars, the embattled social news organization was tapped to provide resources to the NSPC, which is described as the highest academic contest in the country.

Rappler’s footprint in this year’s NSPC remains significant in both the group and individual contests, despite its current woes with securities regulators.

The Times on Thursday reported on Rappler and DepEd’s memorandum of agreement (MoA) on June 28, 2016, two days before Armin Luistro, Education secretary of the Aquino administration, ended his term.

In the agreement, Rappler committed to train campus journalists and school paper advisers “free of charge.”

It described itself as a “corporation duly organized and existing under the laws of the Philippines, operating a social news network that aims to inspire community engagement and digitally-fuelled actions for social change.”

Rappler also stated in the MoA that it “also aims to nurture the next generation of journalists in the country through its civic engagement arm, MovePH.”

It would also maintain “editorial independence” and that it had “newsgathering” capabilities, belying its recent appeal before the Court of Appeals in which it argued that it should not be categorized as a mass media entity subject to the constitutional ban on foreign equity.

The SEC ordered Rappler’s corporate papers revoked last month for giving veto powers to a foreign investor in its Philippine Depositary Receipts.

Luistro defends deal

Luistro, in a phone interview, defended the contract with Rappler, saying it went through the process.

“During my time, the usual process was [for the contract]to go through the Bureau of Curriculum Development in charge of NSPC, then to the legal department,” Luistro said.

A Times source however claimed Luistro did not issue a public announcement for unsolicited proposals or expressions of interest, “which may be an act of omission on his part and punishable under the law.”

“Why approve it in a very hush-hush manner and during a highly questionable period in one’s term? It’s not like campus journalism will close shop if it does not get approved under his (Luistro’s) watch,” the well-placed source told The Manila Times.

A check on the DepEd website found that there had been no announcement of a “free-of-charge” training for campus journalists and teachers.

The source also belied Luistro’s claim that Rappler’s services were free of charge. “It’s definitely not free of charge as I have witnessed in two instances that Rappler people have received their talent fees after the training,” the source said.

Palace looking into deals

Malacañang said on Friday it would look into The Manila Times report that Rappler has existing exclusive contract with DepEd for the promotion and development of the agency’s campus journalism programs.

“Opo. Titingnan po talaga natin `yan (Yes. We will definitely look into it),” Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. said during an interview with dzRH radio.

Roque said the SEC decision clearly showed that Rappler, being a mass media entity, violated the Constitution when it sold Philippine Depository Receipts to US-based Omidyar Network Fund LLC.

“Sa akin po, ang isyu ng Rappler, malinaw na malinaw sa akin na ito po’y fund-raising, ito po’y tungkol sa pera. At ang sabi ng SEC, iyong kaniyang fund-raising ay labag sa ating Saligang Batas (For me, the issue of Rappler is very clear, that this was fund-raising, this was about money. According to SEC, that fund-raising was against our Constitution),” Roque said.

“If you are journalists, critics of the government, and tell it to uphold the Constitution and laws of the country, then you should first follow the Constitution and laws,” he added.

Roque said the government would also investigate if DepEd had conducted a bidding before awarding the supposedly exclusive contract to Rappler to cover the annual Palarong Pambansa or national games.

“They should have conducted a bidding… In [Republic Act 9184], the Government Procurement Act, not only projects, but services should undergo bidding,” he said.

WITH CATHERINE S. VALENTE