Rappler says it’s a news outfit in DepEd deal, belying court appeal

Is Rappler a mass media organization or not?

The website run by ex-CNN Jakarta bureau chief Maria Ressa claims it is not, in its filing before Court of Appeals assailing the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) order to revoke its corporate papers for giving a foreign investor veto powers.

But documents obtained by The Manila Times showed that its contract with the Department of Education (DepEd) states otherwise.

The documents showed that Rappler signed a memorandum of agreement (MoA) with the DepEd to be its sole partner in promoting and developing the agency’s campus journalism programs, on June 28, 2016, or two days before the end of the term of Education Secretary Armin Luistro ended.

“WHEREAS, Rappler is a corporation duly organized and existing under the laws of the Philippines, operating a social news network that aims to inspire community engagement and digitally-fuelled actions for social change.

Rappler also aims to nurture the next generation of journalists in the country through its civic engagement arm, MovePH,” the agreement stated.

The source of the document noted: “In its appeal before the Court of Appeals, Rappler denies that it is a news organization. How can Rappler now explain this, when they’re doing all these things?”

“In this five-page MoA, three pages cite that it is a social news network and that it is into newsgathering, and that it maintains editorial independence. These terms are exclusive to media practitioners. They should really accept that they made a lapse in judgment, they violated the Constitution. One more thing, if they say that they are not a news organization, then why are they campaigning to defend press freedom?” the source added.

MoA questioned

The source questioned DepEd’s deal with Rappler, in which the latter is supposed to provide its services free of charge.

“I doubt it very much that DepEd doesn’t spend a single centavo for them. They should reimburse DepEd with their transportation and hotel accommodation that they were provided across the country. When you say free of charge, one; when you go to a place the question is who will fund you. It’s not clear if the services are free or whatsoever,” the source said.

Ressa, Rappler’s chief executive officer, was invited by DepEd as a keynote speaker during the opening of the Regional Schools Press Conference at Bukidnon State University in Bukidnon province on November 8, 2016.

Aside from being DepEd’s partner in campus journalism trainings and workshops, Rappler also has an exclusive contract with DepEd to cover the annual Palarong Pambansa, the source added.

The online news site, according to the source, has been sending three or more crews when covering DepEd events, even those held out of town.

“Who’s paying for their plane tickets and their rooms?” the source asked.

Petition raffled off

Rappler’s petition has been assigned to a Court of Appeals magistrate.

Associate Justice Rafael Santos was designated as ponente of the case after Rappler sought refuge in the appellate court.

This means that Santos will study Rappler’s plea and make a recommendation on whether the appellate court should rule to stop the SEC from revoking Rappler’s license to operate.

Santos, a former undersecretary at the Department of the Interior and Local Government, was a former member of the Carpio Villaraza Cruz Marcelo law office, known as “The Firm,” which became very powerful during the Arroyo administration.

“The Firm” was divided into two law offices after a feud between the partners.

In January, the SEC revoked the certificate of incorporation of Rappler Inc. and Rappler Holdings Corp. (RHC) allegedly for violating the Constitution and foreign equity restrictions in mass media.

The SEC ruling stated that Rappler violated the foreign equity restrictions in mass media enshrined in the 1987 Constitution and enforceable through the mass media law, the Anti-Dummy Law and the Foreign Investment Act.

Rappler issued over 7 million Philippine Depositary Receipts (PDRs) covering shares of Rappler, Inc. and sold these to US-based Omidyar Network Fund LLC. The investment involves over $1 million.

In its petition, Rappler asked the appellate court to reverse and set aside the SEC en banc decision dated January 11, 2018, saying that the SEC issued the assailed order hastily and that it violated due process.

Rappler argued that the SEC ruled in the absence of a formal charge, which it said was required by the commission’s rules.

WITH JOMAR CANLAS