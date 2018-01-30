‘Rappler should stop misleading everyone’

THOSE words came from a Rappler defender, the headline of his article yesterday in a major daily often critical of President Rodrigo Duterte’s administration.

Harvard-educated international mergers and acquisitions lawyer Oscar Franklin Tan writes a legal column every Monday. By his account, he was the first to defend Rappler last July, when the President attacked its sale of Philippine Depositary Receipts (PDRs), an investment instrument, to Omidyar Network, a fund owned by eBay founder Pierre Omidyar.

And as recent as his January 22 article, Tan urged the Supreme Court to “clarify Rappler ‘kill order’.” That’s what he called the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) decision canceling Rappler’s articles of incorporation and the PDRs its holding company sold to Omidyar Network, for violating the Constitution’s ban on any kind of foreign ownership or control of local media.

Seeing through the ruse

In the interest of truth—the same truth that advocates of press freedom seek to uphold—more of Rappler’s advocates should open their eyes, as Tan has done, and see that in defending its corporate and legal position, it is committing a bit or more of the same deception it accuses its critics of.

Seeing the truth about Rappler isn’t easy, since most media as well as rights and democracy advocates would side with a beleaguered press outfit facing state censure. They accept its claims as gospel truth, and dismiss statements from government entities like the SEC as false, if not malicious.

But Tan, who graduated from Ateneo de Manila and the University of the Philippines law school before going to Harvard, saw through Rappler’s ruse. Here are some misleading assertions Tan noted:

“Rappler misleadingly implies the SEC approved its PDRs.”

In fact, because its PDRs were sold to just single investors like Omidyar, Rappler asked for and got exemptions from SEC review, which is done only for PDRs sold to 20 or more investors.

But Tan found that the news site’s feature “FAQs: Rappler’s SEC case” stated: “PDRs were disclosed to the SEC in 2015 in compliance with the SEC’s regulations.” And after he and the commission clarified what really happened, “Rappler still implies that the SEC approved its PDRs.”

Tan also took issue with another Rappler report, “SEC: No review of ABS-CBN, GMA PDRs after Rappler.” In the article, he cited, “a Rappler blurb misleadingly read: ‘many speculated that the regulator will go after the two broadcast giants next’,” referring to ABS-CBN and GMA, which had also sold PDRs to foreigners.

No such SEC action against the leading radio-TV networks, however, since the commission had already reviewed and cleared their PDRs. They found nothing it them that ceded any kind of corporate control to foreigners, as expressly forbidden by the Constitution for media.

A third Rappler misinformation cited by Tan: “Rappler repeatedly implied its PDRs are like ABS-CBN and GMA’s valid PDRs, citing my 2 017 columns.”

In fact, the unconstitutional provision found in the PDRs sold to Omidyar were absent from the ABS-CBN and GMA depositary receipts. Nor was it found in Rappler’s other PDRs sold to North Base Media, another US entity set up by some leading figures in American journalism, which the SEC did not void.

Tan himself felt deceived when he wrote the articles defending Rappler, since he was not told of the illegal provision. It required the PDR issuer, Rappler’s parent company, to get approval from investors holding at least two-thirds of outstanding PDRs before Rappler could alter its articles of incorporation.

That gave foreign holders of Rappler PDRs an indirect veto on a potentially major corporate decision, as changing articles of incorporation would be.

For instance, if Rappler thought it would be good for Philippine journalism and its readers to combine with another news venture, it would need approval from foreign PDR holders if the merger required amending incorporation papers.

And if holders of over one-third of the receipts find the prospective partner not to their liking, say, because it is strongly nationalistic, they can stop the merger.

(Those who might not mind giving eBay’s founder a say in Rappler’s corporate decisions, should ask themselves whether they’d feel the same way if the PDRs were held by Chinese e-commerce behemoth Alibaba.)

Victim of undue process?

Tan cited a couple of other misleading statements, adding: “Any one of these ‘resibo’ is shocking.” And here is one from my own list of misrepresentations, also from the FAQs as seen online yesterday afternoon.

The article said that after the SEC formed a panel last July to formally investigate the news outfit, “Rappler was not informed about the panel’s findings, if any.”

Then the FAQs said: “On Monday, January 15, 2018, after only five months of investigation, the SEC released an enbanc decision which voided the Omidyar Philippine Depositary Receipts (PDRs) and revoked Rappler’s Certificate of Incorporation, in effect cancelling its license to operate.”

For many readers, that may sound like Rappler was kept in the dark about the probe. In fact, as early as last February, five months before the formal inquiry began, the SEC already met with Rappler and its parent company to get a copy of its Omidyar PDRs.

Meetings and submissions continued from August, after Rappler was asked to explain its actions relating to the PDRs. Last October it submitted documents in compliance with the SEC requirements, and last month, it gave an undertaking from Omidyar waiving the erring PDR provision.

Now, ask yourself in all honesty and impartiality: Was Rappler totally uninformed about its offense and the document containing the erring provision until the SEC decided its case this month?

And was it too hasty an inquiry for seasoned SEC lawyers to spot one problematic provision on page 3 of the Omidyar PDRs after five months of looking?

And as any law enforcer will confirm, no person or entity under investigation is ever told its findings, which could then be used to mount a defense in court.

Like Tan, this writer can cite more misleading Rappler statements. Let its readers beware.