Rappler’s papers revoked for violating ban on foreign equity

THE Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has revoked the certificate of incorporation of news website Rappler for violating the Philippine Constitution’s foreign equity restrictions on mass media.

“[T]he En Banc finds Rappler Inc. and Rappler Holdings Corp., a Mass Media entity and its alter ego, liable for violating the constitutional and statutory Foreign Equity Restrictions in Mass Media, enforceable through laws and rules within the mandate of the Commission,” the SEC said in its decision dated January 11, released only on Monday.

This came after President Rodrigo Duterte accused Rappler—whose reporting is critical of the administration—of having sold a controlling stake of the company to foreign firm Omidyar Network, which is owned by eBay founder Pierre Omidyar.

Such allegations have long been denied by Rappler.

“We intend to not only contest this through all legal processes available to us, but also to fight for our freedom to do journalism and for your right to be heard through an independent platform like Rappler,” Rappler said in an official statement to its readers.

“We’ve been through a lot together, through good and bad—sharing stories, building communities, inspiring hope, uncovering wrongdoing, battling trolls, exposing the fake. We will continue bringing you the news, holding the powerful to account for their actions and decisions, calling attention to government lapses that further disempower the disadvantaged,” it added.

Rappler chief Maria Ressa claimed the decision was done in haste.

“This is clearly a constitutional case; this is a press freedom case,” she said. “Our lawyers are preparing the next step; until then, it’s business as usual.”

eBay founder is investor

Under Article XVI, Section 11(1)of the Philippine Constitution, and Section 2 of Presidential Decree 1018, ownership and management of mass media shall be limited to Filipino citizens, corporations, cooperatives, or associations.

“The Foreign Equity Restriction is very clear. Anything less than 100 percent Filipino control is a violation. Conversely, anything more than exactly zero percent foreign control is a violation,” the SEC said.

The SEC also voided Omidyar Network’s Philippine depositary receipts (PDRs), noting these were fraudulent transactions of the Securities Regulation Code.

SolGen to help SEC

Solicitor General Jose Calida, who asked the SEC to probe Rappler in 2016, said he would help the corporate regulator defend its ruling in court.

“I applaud the SEC for revoking Rappler’s certificate of incorporation,” he said. “This Decision demonstrates that even influential media outfits cannot skirt the restrictions set forth in the Constitution.”

“Rappler is free to seek redress before our courts,” he said. “The OSG is ready to defend the sound decision of the SEC in any forum.”

Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. also pointed out that the Constitution sets restrictions on the ownership and management of mass media entities.

“The issue at hand is the compliance of 100% Filipino ownership and management of mass media. It is not about infringement on the freedom of the press,” he said.

“No one is above the law. Rappler has to comply.”

SEC questioned, lauded

Opposition senators on Monday expressed serious concern over the decision of the SEC to revoke the registration of Rappler.

Senators Antonio Trillanes 4th and Risa Hontiveros viewed the decision of SEC as pure harassment and a clear attack on press freedom.

“I strongly condemn the SEC’s revocation of the registration of Rappler,” Trillanes said. “It would also send a chilling message to other media entities to force them to tow the Administration’s propaganda lines.”

Hontiveros said: “It’s a move straight out of the dictator’s playbook. I urge the public and all media practitioners to defend press freedom and the right to speak truth to power.”

Sen. Richard Gordon commended the SEC for enforcing the constitutional restriction on media ownership.

“If the media outlet is guilty of the alleged foreign ownership percentage claim, it should be done with due process and give Rappler a chance to prove the accusation as incorrect,” Gordon said.

Sen. Grace Poe, head of the Senate Committee on Public Information and Mass Media, wants to examine the supposed violations committed by Rappler.

“I will not yet say if the move was right or wrong, because we have a process that should be followed,” she added.

NUJP, FoCAP decry ruling

Several journalists’ organizations including the Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines (FoCAP) and the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP) decried the SEC decision.

“[T]he NUJP declares it full support to Rappler and all other independent media outfits that the state has threatened and may threaten to shut down,” NUJP said.

“We call on all Filipino journalists to unite and resist every and all attempts to silence us,” it added.

In a separate comment, FoCAP expressed deep concern with the SEC decision to cancel Rappler’s papers.

“The decision, which is tantamount to killing the online news site, sends a chilling effect to media organizations in the country. Journalists must be able to work independently in an environment free from intimidation and harassment. An assault against journalists is an assault against democracy,” it said.

with JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA AND CATHERINE S. VALENTE