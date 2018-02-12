Rappler’s PDRs a test case for the court

SAN Miguel Corp. reported in a general information sheet (GIS) as of June 13, 2017 an authorized capital stock (ACS) of 6 billion shares. At par value of P5 per share, this is equivalent to P30 billion.

Of SMC’s 6 billion ACS, 37,257 stockholders own 3.853 billion outstanding shares. Of the company’s stockholders, 35,925 Filipinos own 3.791 billion shares, or 98.386 percent, and 1,332 foreigners of various nationalities hold 62.173 million shares or 1.614 percent.

At P5 par value, the holdings of SMC’s Filipino and foreigner stockholders are worth P19.264 billion and P310.865 million, respectively.

Of SMC’s 37,257 stockholders, Top Frontier Investment Holdings Inc. is the company’s single biggest stockholder. The GIS listed Top Frontier, which is co-owned by Ramon S. Ang, SMC president, and businessman Inigo Zobel, as holder of 1.573 billion common shares or 40.83 percent.

The website of the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) lists Ang as the vice-chairman of SMC’s 15-person board. Aside from being the president, he is also the chief operating officer. Businessman Eduardo M. Cojuangco Jr. is the chairman and chief executive officer.

Foreigner-owned PDRs

Eastspring Investments (Singapore) Limited (EISL) increased to 17.35 million, or 5.34 percent, the number of Philippine Depository Receipts (PDR) issued by ABS-CBN Holdings Corp., after buying additional 7.089 million PDRs in December 2017 and February 2018.

In a report, Eastspring said it bought 64,300 PDRs at P32.75 each on Feb. 2, 2018. Its other PDR acquisitions in December 2018 were 2.729 million at P34.40 each on Dec. 13, 2017; 1.706 million PDRs at P34.35 each and 100,000 PDRs also at P34.35 each on Dec. 12, 2017. On Dec. 7, 2017, it bought in three transactions 2.49 million PDRs at P34.35 each.

In the same filing, Eastspring said ABS-CBN’s issued PDRs totalled 324.384 million as of Feb. 2, 2018. It also described Prudential Singapore Holdings Pte. Limited “as a deemed substantial shareholder by virtue of its deemed interest in PDRs managed by its subsidiary, EISL, as an investment manager.”

In investing in PDR issued by ABS-CBN Holdings, Eastspring explained: “Each PDR grants the PDR holders, as permitted by law, upon payment of the exercise price of P0.10 and subject to certain other conditions, the delivery of one ABS-CBN Corp. share or the sale and delivery of the proceeds of such sale of one ABS-CBN Corp. share. However, delivery of ABS-CBN Corp. share is subject to ownership restrictions whereby delivery to non-Filipino citizens/nationals is not permitted.”

Additional acquisitions

Mandaue-based. Metro Retail Stores Group Inc. (MRSGI), which is based in Mandaue City, reported in a filing the acquisition in five trades the acquisition by Margaret Gaisano Ang of 183,000 MRGI shares at prices ranging from a high of P3.69 per share to a low of P3.63 per share. As of the end of January 2018, she owned 3.483 million MRSGI shares, or 0.10 percent.

Ang is a director of the company’s 11–member board.

NBS’ ownership. As reported by PCD Nominee Corp. “for the month of January 2018,” Alakor Securities Corp. held 259.598 million shares, or 8.64 percent, in Anglo Phil. Holdings Corp. (APO).

Alakor is the securities stockbrokerage company of businessman Alfredo C. Ramos, who, together with his held for them by Alakor Corp.,

The Ramos-owned National Bookstore Inc. owns 777.9 million APO shares, or 25.901 percent.

SM unit. As of June 5, 2017, Teresa Cecilia H. Reyes, chief risk officer of SM Prime Holdings Inc. (SMPHI) On Feb. 8, 2018, she increased the number of SMPHI shares she indirectly owned to 110,000 SMPHI shares after buying 10,000 SMPHI shares at P35.50 each.

SM Prime is one of 28 subsidiaries of SM Investments Corp., the listed holding company of the group owned and controlled by businessman Henry Sy Sr. and his family.

Due Diligencer’s take

The website of the Supreme Court did not have anything about PDRs. This is unfortunate considering the serious implications of PDR issuances on the ownership of media companies. The case filed by Rappler Holdings, Inc. would serve as a test case because there is no jurisprudence that would define the company’s issuance of PDRs.

The only option opened to media entities is to wait for the court’s ruling on Rappler and the Rappler Holdings’ PDR. Even if the case would drag on for a little while, any kind of court ruling would be worth the long wait.

What could possibly happen to the PDRs issued by Channel 2, the TV station of ABS-CBN and Channel 7, which is owned by GMA Network Inc. The two TV companies could also be waiting for whatever the appellate court would decide in Rappler’s court battle with the SEC.

The issue here is about foreign ownership and not about the listing of the common shares of ABS-CBN and GMA Network. Being listed that made their shares publicly traded has nothing to do with the issue of foreign ownership.

Shouldn’t the question be confined to whether or not foreigners should be allowed to invest in PDRs issued by media companies? Just asking.

