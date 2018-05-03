Raps sought vs Faeldon over P6.4-B shabu hoard

Investigators of the Office of the Ombudsman have recommended that former Bureau of Customs (BoC) Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon and other individuals be charged with graft over the smuggling of P6.4 billion worth of shabu in May last year.

The Ombudsman’s office said on Wednesday that it has completed the fact-finding investigation of the complaint but the matter will still undergo preliminary investigation to determine whether there is basis to file a criminal case before the proper court.

“The special panel of fact-finding investigators recommended the filing of criminal charges for violation of Section 3[e]of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act [Republic Act 3019] against former Bureau of Customs [BoC] Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon, [former]Import Assessment Service (IAS) Director Milo Maestrecampo, [former]Risk Management Office (RMO) chief Larribert Hilario and… Mary Grace Tecson-Malabed,” a statement issued by the Ombudsman said.

The same panel also recommended that Faeldon be charged with usurpation of official functions and with violation of Section 32 of Republic Act (RA) 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002).

It also recommended the filing of graft charges against BoC Director Neil Anthony Estrella.

The panel recommended that administrative charges be filed against Faeldon, former BoC officials Joel Pinawin and Oliver Valiente, Tecson-Malabed and Maestrecampo.

The illegal drugs were seized during a raid conducted on a warehouse in Valenzuela City on May 26, 2017.

The shipment of drugs was released via the Bureau of Customs’ green lane.

Cleared

Meanwhile, the Ombudsman dismissed the complaints filed against former Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte and Manases Carpio “for lack of basis.”

Ombudsman Conchita Carpio-Morales, aunt-in-law of President Rodrigo Duterte’s daughter Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, took no part in the investigation.

Paolo and Carpio were linked to the Davao Group that allegedly facilitates the release of shipments. Customs broker Mark Taguba, who testified at the House of Representatives and the Senate, had claimed that the Davao Group helped in the release of his shipments.

Ridiculous

Faeldon described the recommendation ridiculous and insisted on his innocence.

Faeldon, now the deputy administrator for operations for the Office of Civil Defense (OCD), said he should be commended instead of being charged for graft.

“I should have been awarded because I was the one that chased the drugs when it slipped in our port. In just three and a half hours, we received that information that there was a shipment that went through our ports,” he told reporters.

“[The charges] are completely ridiculous,” Faeldon said.

WITH DEMPSEY REYES