Rare move to an underestimated stock play

In a rare move, President Rodrigo Duterte resurrected a small and long forgotten event in our history and elevated it into national consciousness by signing Republic Act 11014 into law on April 5. This Republic Act passed by Congress designates January 23 of every year as the “First Republic Day.”

RA 11014 proclaims the date as a special working holiday in the entire country to commemorate the declaration of the First Philippine Republic on that January day in 1899 at the Barasoain Church in Malolos, now a city in Bulacan.

The National Historical Commission of the Philippines, together with the Department of Education, were designated by the law to implement activities that will make the significance of this historical event to continue to inspire and instill a sense of pride for the rich and noble history of the Filipino nation.”

Historically, the First Philippine Republic was called the “Malolos Republic.” It was considered to be the first in Asia, established during the presidency of Emilio Aguinaldo.

When Aguinaldo took his oath of allegiance to the United States nine days after he was captured by American troops on March 23, 1901, the republic came to an end. This was also a day after Aguinaldo celebrated his 32nd birthday.

Vitarich Corporation

In our virtual stock trading challenge, Pixiu brought back to our attention an underestimated investing strategy of exploiting the potential stock plays of turnaround – though small – companies, such as Vitarich Corporation (VITA).

VITA was founded in 1950 by the Sarmiento brothers, Feliciano, Lorenzo and Pablo, and formally incorporated on July 31, 1962. The company has three main product categories, namely “feeds, farm and food.” The feeds product line consists of broiler feeds, layer feeds, hog feeds and aqua feeds. The farm products are day-old chicks (DOC), while the food products are composed of chicken and Dory fish sold to hotels, restaurants, institutional clients and supermarkets, as well as to wet markets.

Philippines’ Favorite Chicken, Inc. (PFCI) and Gromax, Inc. (Gromax) areVITA’s wholly owned subsidiaries, while Texas Manok A.T.B.P., Inc. (per its website) is noted as a “related party.”

Effective April 1, 2015, Gromax was reintegrated into VITA, as it basically supplemented the product animal feeds produced by the company.

VITA suffered in the wake of the Asian financial crisis of 1997-1998 and its financial problems worsened with the avian flu outbreak in 2003. It turned moribund and its proposed Rehabilitation Plan (Plan) was approved on May 31, 2007. This involved the “restructuring of the company’s debt aggregating P3.2 billion (at original amount) resulting [in]longer payment terms and the lowering of interest.”

On March 30, 2012, the SEC approved the extension of its corporate life for another 50 years, and in two separate board meetings in August 2012, VITA raised its authorized capital stock to P1.5 billion from P500 million, and then to P3.5 billion.

As a result, “some P2.38 billion” owed to American fund and investment company, Kormasinc Inc., was converted “at one share per peso of liability.” An additional “90 million shares” of VITA’s unissued common shares were likewise assigned to Kormasinc. A further “2.29 million shares” were to be issued to Kormasinc as further debt payment upon the approval of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

On October 16, 2013, the SEC approved the debt-to-equity conversion and the company’s increase in authorized capital stock, in which Kormasinc acquired 85.29 percent ownership of VITA.

In 2014, VITA’s board approved the disposal of its major feed mill and the land where it was located in Marilao, Bulacan, including several non-core assets. The proceeds were to further reduce outstanding liabilities and generate the needed working capital.

VITA filed with the Rehabilitation Court a motion to exit the plan on November 5, 2015. On September 16, 2016, the Rehabilitation Court granted VITA’s motion for exit from the plan.

Pixiu’s gambit

Pixiu’s gambit to a turnaround company like VITA initially paid off. As reported earlier, she posted a “buy” order for 20,000 shares of VITA at P1.98 for execution on Thursday, April 5. This was recognized as “done and valid” as VITA’s share price for said date opened at P1.97 and closed at P2.07 apiece.

VITA closed higher from her bid price by P0.09 per share at the close of trading for the day. According to her, she spotted the burgeoning trading volume of VITA shares, which she felt sure was a sign of “increased market interest.”

Based on VITA’s price pattern, Pixiu further thinks the stock “is forming a long-term bullish pattern and is nearing the end of its consolidation.”

This move, however, was not enough to make Pixiu stay on top of the leaderboard on Week 5. This was because Prime Orion Properties, Inc.’s (POPI), the largest risk in her investment portfolio, fell as the market closed at 7,945.88 points, with a weekly loss of 34 points or 0.43 percent.

Moreover, the market’s average daily value turnover was too thin at P6.21 billion for any bullish initiative to be sustained and also too low from the market’s year-to-date daily average of P8.49 billion. In addition, foreign investors’ average daily transaction remained high at 54.52 percent of total market transactions, while they also remained as net sellers throughout the week.

Game’s roundup

Except for Play Hard and Pixiu, the rest of the players were again silent the whole week. Understandably, the market was slipping and getting dangerous. The prices of some stocks, however, actually bucked the market’s overall downtrend that the players who had them enjoyed a sudden boost in the valuation of their investment portfolios without doing anything.

St. Michael was the most fortunate in the upward price movements of some stocks. His investment portfolio gained 1.25 percent, making him now the Number One player with a return on investment (ROI) of 101.81 percent.

The price of Philex Energy Corporation’s (PXP) shares rose P1.18 or 8.14 percent per share. This was, however, weighed down by the drop in the share price of Manila Water Company, Inc. (MWC). His stockholding in MWC was 54.01 percent of his total investments, and it dropped P0.55 apiece.

While Play Hard came second with an ROI of 100.07 percent, his investment portfolio actually improved the most with a 2.53 percent increase from the previous week. His diversified and wide distribution of risk continues to play in his favor. Downsides were minimized as his investment exposures were at the low two-digits, except with his new holdings in Ayala Land, Inc.

Added to these, his investment in Metropolitan Bank & Trust Company has started to pay off. He bought 500 shares immediately on the first day of the virtual stock trading challenge. This allowed him to earn a cash dividend of P1.00 per share with the stock’s ex-date of March 5. His shareholdings likewise afforded him a stock right of 1 share for every 3.9760 shares (1:3.9760) held for the price of P75.00 per share.

The biggest loser for the week was Small Time Trader. Most of his stock picks were down, so that his ROI for Week 5 fell to minus 1.89 percent, down 1.56 percent from the previous week.

Even though his investment portfolio continued to fall deeper into negative territory, Dud67 had a better week. His position improved by 1.11 percent week-on-week, so that his ROI now stands at minus 31.85 percent.

The table below is a summary of their investments and performance standings for Week 5:

Den Somera is a licensed stockbroker. The article has been prepared for general circulation for the reading public and must not be construed as an offer, or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities or financial instruments whether referred to herein or otherwise. Moreover, the public should be aware that the writer or any investing parties mentioned in the column may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of their reported or mentioned investment activity. E-mail address of the writer is den.somera@manilatimes.net and/or at densomera@msn.com