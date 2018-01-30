Rare ‘super blue blood moon’ to appear over PH skies on Jan. 31

SKY gazers are in for a rare celestial event on Wednesday night when the moon will turn into a rare “super blue blood moon” that will be visible in the Philippines, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said on Tuesday.

“Ang event na ito ay bibihira. Base sa statistics, more than 100 years bago magkaroon ulit nito,” said Egr. Dario dela Cruz, chief of Pagasa’s space science and astronomy section.

(This event is rare. Based on statistics, it will take more than 100 years before another phenomenon like this happens.)

The once-in-a-lifetime-event actually happened 36 years ago, according to Pagasa.

It said that on Wednesday night, viewers will be treated to the transformation of the moon into a supermoon, a blue moon and a blood moon during a lunar eclipse—all visible to the naked eye in one night.

A supermoon is when a full moon comes within 361,000 kilometers (km) close to the Earth, making it appear 14 percent larger than its actual size, according to Pagasa.

A blue moon is when the moon appears with a slight tinge of blue after it completes its orbit as a second full moon of the calendar month—a rare occurrence since a full moon usually occurs every 30 or 31 days, it said.

Finally, the blood moon is when the moon appears with a reddish-copper shade during the peak of the total lunar eclipse, it said.

The total lunar eclipse is when the Earth’s shadow will fully cover the moon—happening simultaneously with the three lunar events. The eclipse will start at 6:49 p.m.

Pagasa said that the super blue blood moon is best viewed between 8:51 p.m. and 10:07 p.m., with the best view at 9:29 p.m.

Chief astronomer Mario Raymundo said the event should not be missed since out of the five eclipses expected in 2018, two of them, both lunar eclipses will only be visible in the country on the night of January 31stand July 27th.

“Ang buwan ay napakalaki so hindi na natin kailangan ng gamit para tignan ito. Hindi na rin natin kailangan ng protection sa mata unlike sa solar eclipse. Basta clear ang weather at malayo sa city lights, maaari natin itong makita saan man sa Pilipinas,” Raymundo added.

(The moon will be big so there is no need to use equipment to see it. We also don’t need protection for our eyes unlike in a solar eclipse. As long as the weather is clear and it’s far away from the city lights, we can see this anywhere in the Philippines.)