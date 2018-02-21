Rash of forest fires breaks out in Indonesia

PEKANBARU, Indonesia: Indonesia was battling a rash of forest fires on Wednesday as it raised an alert over the blazes which occur every year and emit choking smog that can envelop neighboring Singapore and Malaysia. Fires have broken out in four provinces—South Sumatra, Riau, West Kalimantan and Central Kalimantan—prompting them to declare “alert emergency” status, one notch below the most severe warning. Hundreds of hectares of land have been destroyed over the past week and the government is stepping up efforts to contain the fires. The blazes are frequently deliberately set by farmers using fire to clear land for cultivation. The Disaster Mitigation Agency said they already prepared planes for cloud seeding and helicopters for water bombing. The agency will also deploy soldiers, police, firefighters and volunteers to combat the fires, officials said. The annual forest fires on Sumatra island and the Indonesian part of Borneo island typically occur during the months-long dry season which usually begins in January.

AFP