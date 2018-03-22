Rate hike forecast bucks consensus

A policy rate adjustment will likely be announced today with monetary authorities finally deciding to address rising inflation, Japan’s Nomura said.

“We continue to expect a 25bp policy rate hike on 22 March, against consensus expectations of no change, which are based on seemingly dovish central bank comments in recent weeks despite rising inflation,” it said in a comment released Wednesday — a day before the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP)’ policy-making Monetary Board meets for the second time this year.

Analysts are mixed about the likelihood of a rate hike but some have said that February’s inflation result – 4.5 percent based on 2006 prices, breaching the BSP’s 2.0-4.0 percent target for the year – could be the trigger.

Under a new data series using 2012 prices, February inflation came in just below the upper end of the target at 3.9 percent.

Central bank Governor Nestor Espenilla Jr. has dismissed inflation concerns, saying that the rise in consumer prices would return to the target range next year, and also rejected “one-for-one” rate hikes in response to continued US Federal Reserve tightening.

“However, looking through these comments, we believe that Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) is also signalling that it is keeping its options open and its decision will still be firmly based on its assessment of the inflation outlook,” Nomura said.

It believes a near-term policy rate hike is likely as central bank’s gauge of inflation expectations shows a sustained pick-up in the last two months.

“The reasons we have laid out to support our views on monetary policy remain intact, particularly on the inflation outlook,” Nomura said.

During its last meeting on February 8, the Monetary Board raised its 2018 inflation forecast to 4.3 percent from 3.4 percent in 2018.

“We therefore maintain our forecast that BSP will hike its policy rate by a cumulative 100bp this year, starting with an out-of-consensus 25bp hike on 22 March,” it added.