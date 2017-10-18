Rate hike needed to keep peso from falling

Monetary authorities need to raise policy rates to keep the peso from falling past P52 to the dollar next year, Australia’s ANZ Research said.

A deterioration in the current account balance, ANZ said in its “Asia Economic Outlook” report released on Tuesday, is the key reason why the currency has fallen to the P51:$1 level this year.

“We see USD/PHP ending the year at 52,” the research unit said, pointing out that while the current account balance rose to a surplus in the first quarter, the risk of a deficit remained due to strong import growth.

The current account — a major component of a country’s payments balance — measures the net transfer of real resources between the domestic economy and the rest of the world.

The second quarter surplus of $15 billion was a reversal from the $1.25-billion deficit recorded a year earlier. It brought the first half result to a $234-billion deficit, lower than the $424 billion seen in the comparable 2016 period.

While other analysts have said that a full-year surplus is likely given the second quarter outcome, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas continues to maintain a $600-million current account deficit forecast for the 2017.

“Domestic interest rates are not high enough to attract sufficient foreign portfolio flows to fund the deficit,” ANZ said.

The research firm said it remained watchful of persistent import growth despite an expected boost in sentiment should proposed tax reforms be implemented next year.

“If BSP does not hike rates as we expected, then [the]PHP may weaken more than our forecast next year,” it warned.

Considering current fundamentals, ANZ said it still held the view that monetary tightening was necessary.

“We expect total interest rate hikes of 50 basis points in the first quarter of 2018,” ANZ said.

The Bangko Sentral — after lowering its reverse repurchase rate to 3 percent from 4 percent on May 16 last year ahead of a shift to an interest rate corridor system in — kept the key rate unchanged at its September 21, 2017 meeting.

It also maintained its overnight deposit and lending rates at 2.5 percent and 3.5 percent, respectively. The reserve requirement ratio was also held at 20 percent.