Rate hikes to weigh on loan growth

Philippine banks will remain stable, a Fitch Group unit said as it also warned that expected interest rate hikes would weigh on loan growth.

“We expect the Philippine banking system to remain stable over the medium term as risks to financial stability, albeit rising, remain low,” BMI Research said in a report released late on Wednesday.

Key metrics that measure asset quality, capital adequacy and liquidity show that the banking sector remains in solid shape amid a robust macroeconomic backdrop and an accommodative interest rate environment, it added.

Economic growth, which hit 6.7 percent last year, will be supported by positive demographic trends, a strong public infrastructure drive and deepening economic cooperation with China.

“The robust macroeconomic backdrop should continue to bode well for household income growth, risk appetite, loan demand, and corporate profitability in general,” BMI said.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), however, will likely gradually unwind its loose monetary policy stance over the coming quarters as global interest rates and domestic inflation continue to rise.

BMI expects the Bangko Sentral to raise its benchmark policy rate by 50 basis points to 3.50 percent by end-2018 to safeguard macroeconomic stability.

This will likely weigh on loan growth to some extent and credit stress could start to rise, eating into the profitability of banks over the coming quarters.

“This should see banks adjust their lending rates higher, leading to a slowdown in loan demand,” BMI said as it projected loan portfolio growth to slow over the coming quarters after December’s 16.5 percent result.

A higher interest rate environment could in turn see credit risk increase in the medium term as this would affect borrowers’ cash flows and ability to service debt, also weighing on the value of the collateral supporting loans.