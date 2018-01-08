Rates and rights over renovated bedspace

Dear PAO,

For several years, I have been leasing a portion of my house for bedspacers here in Manila. During an inspection by some city hall officials, I was required to make renovations on several rooms occupied by my bedspacers to comply with the city’s safety regulations. Because of this, I told some of my bedspacers to move out of my house to give way for the required repairs. After almost a year of renovation, I started to rent it out again to interested bedspacers. I also increased the amount of rent from P6,000.00 to P8,000.00. Some of my previous bedspacers want to rent again, but for the old rent rates. But considering my expenses in renovating the bed spaces, I’d rather give them to new bedspacers with the increased rent. My old bedspacers are claiming that they have the legal right to be prioritized in renting my bedspace for the old price. Is there any truth to this? Am I required to prioritize them in renting out my bedspaces? Thank you for any advice.

Sella

Dear Sella,

The answer to your concerns can be found in the provisions of Republic Act No. 9653, known as the Rent Control Act of 2009. This law provides for the regulations and guidelines in the rent of residential units and this includes bedspaces offered for rent (Section 4, Ibid.). It also contains a specific provision applicable to your situation regarding increase of rental rates due to repairs, and the preference given to previous lessees. According to Section 9, Par. d, of the said law:

(d) Need of the lessor to make necessary repairs of the leased premises which is the subject of an existing order of condemnation by appropriate authorities concerned in order to make the said premises safe and habitable: Provided, That after said repair, the lessee ejected shall have the first preference to lease the same premises: Provided, however, That the new rent shall be reasonably commensurate with the expenses incurred for the repair of the said residential unit and: Provided, finally, That if the residential unit is condemned or completely demolished, the lease of the new building will no longer be subject to the aforementioned first preference rule in this subsection; xxx” (Emphasis supplied)

Following this cited provision, in situations where a rented unit is required to be renovated due to necessary repairs, ejected lessees are given first preference to lease again the repaired unit once the repair is completed. It is important to note; however, that while ejected lessees are entitled to be given first preference to lease their renovated unit, this does not mean that they are entitled to the old rental rates. This is because the law explicitly allows lessors to increase their rental rate to defray their expenses on the necessary repairs made. In other words, while RA No. 9653 requires lessors to give preference to ejected lessees, lessors can still increase their rental rates even to their previous lessees to cover the expenses for the repair of the leased units.

Thus, your ejected bedspacers are right in claiming that they are legally entitled to be offered first to lease your repaired bedspaces. But at the same time, you may charge them a higher rental rate that is commensurate to your expenses in the repairs made. Should you and your ejected bedspacers fail to agree on the terms of the lease, then you may already offer to lease your bedspaces to others.

We find it necessary to mention that this opinion is solely based on the facts you have narrated and our appreciation of the same. The opinion may vary when the facts are changed or elaborated.

We hope that we were able to enlighten you on the matter.

