‘Ravel Unraveled:’ A celebration of France-Philippines friendship

To celebrate 70 years of friendship between France and the Philippines, the Embassy of France to the Philippines, the Cultural Center of the Philippines, and the SSI Group, Inc., presents “Ravel Unraveled,” a French classics concert featuring pianist François Chaplin.

Scheduled on June 22, 8 pm, at the Cultural Center of the Philippines, Ravel Unraveled commemorates the signing of the Treaty of Amity on June 26, 1947, which formally established diplomatic relations between France and the Philippines.

François Chaplin trained at the Paris Conservatory under the tutelage of Bulgarian pianist Wentsislav Yankoff, and later, of French pianist Jean-Claude Pennetier. Chaplin is one of the most renowned classical pianists in France today, having recorded the complete works for piano by Claude Debussy and Frédéric Chopin’s complete nocturnes.

The pianist has performed live both as a soloist in prestigious concert halls across the globe, from Paris and London to Mexico, and with prominent orchestras such as the Japan Philharmonic and the Saint Petersburg Philharmonic.

Chaplin is also a piano professor at the Versailles National Music Conservatory and has led master classes on French music at the Conservatory of Saint Petersburg and the University of Montreal, among others.

The proceeds of the concert will benefit the rehabilitation and housing projects of the France-Philippines United Action (FPUA) Foundation, the first foundation in the world to be administered by a French Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The FPUA was created following the passage of Typhoon Yolanda in 2013. Today, the foundation works with French donors to implement programs on housing rehabilitation, health, and children’s welfare.

For tickets to Ravel Unraveled, call the CCP Box Office at 832-3704 or Ticketworld at 891-9999.