Ravena ‘extortionist’ faces criminal raps

The family of basketball player Kiefer Ravena are poised to file criminal charges against Kristoffer Monico Ng for attempting to extort money from the former Ateneo de Manila University basketball star in connection with his leaked lewd photos.

Kiefer’s father, former basketball player Bong Ravena, said charges of robbery and extortion would be filed against Ng.

“We’re still in the police station and the case is now for filing,” Bong said in a text message to The Manila Times.

The 29-year-old Ng, an Ateneo alumnus like Kiefer, was arrested on Wednesday in an entrapment operation.

Kiefer, 23, who plays for Alab Pilipinas in the Asean Basketball League (ABL), said that he’s hopeful that his harassment will finally end.

“Now that we have the first suspect under the PNP custody, we hope to get more leads and information so justice will be served, and harassment and blackmailing such as this would end,” he said in a statement.

“We’ve been silent the past couple of weeks because my parents have been consulting with law enforcement to get to the bottom of this matter. According to police, Mr. Ng will be charged with robbery and extortion, and could face a minimum of 12 to a maximum of 20 years in prison,” Kiefer added.

The former University Athletic Association of the Philippines Most Valuable Player is also the boyfriend of popular volleyball star Alyssa Valdez.

He also played as a developmental player for the Texas Legends in the NBA Developmental League this year.