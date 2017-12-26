Ravena shines anew, leads Road Warriors to 2-0 start

Second overall pick Kiefer Ravena continued to impress for Northern

Luzon Expressway (NLEX) as the former Ateneo de Manila University standout hit clutch baskets to lead the Road Warriors to a 115-104 win over GlobalPort on Monday in Philippine Basketball Association Season 43 Philippine Cup at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan.

Ravena, who debuted with 18 points, 12 assists and seven rebounds in NLEX’s 119-115 win over Kia, paced his team with 20 points, five assists and four steals while Jay-R Quinahan added 19 points and nine rebounds for the Road Warriors, who improved to 2-0.

“We just gave ourselves and our supporters a really nice Christmas gift to win in Christmas Day, and being able to carry our winning momentum,” said NLEX coach Yeng Guiao. “Winning and then at the same time being able to use deep rotation is really helping us out in building team chemistry.”

From a 99-95 cushion after Batang Pier guard Stanley Pringle’s fast break lay-up with 4:22 left, the Road Warriors anwered with a 10-3 run capped by Ravena’s triple to push their lead to 109-98 with 2:01 left in the game.

The Road Warriors stretched their lead to 115-100 on Ravena’s slam that served as the icing on the cake.

Veteran Larry Fonacier, the hero in NLEX’s first game against Kia, contributed 12 points while Juami Tiongson and Michael Miranda chipped in 10 and eight points, respectively for the Road Warriors.

NLEX established a 38-28 lead behind Tiongson’s three-pointer with 7:52 left in the second half, but Pringle anchored Batang Pier’s comeback and tied the game at 45-all with 1:26 left in the second period.

Staring a 57-69 deficit, GlobalPort leaned on Jonathan Grey and narrowed the gap to 71-76 with 3:47 remaining in the third canto.

Tiongson, Kevin Alas and Rabeh Al-Hussaini joined forces to pus NLEX’s lead to 84-73 late in the stage.

Stanley Pringle led GlobalPort with 33 points and 10 rebounds, while Sean Anthony had 19 points also for the Batang Pier, who played minus their top scorer Terrence Romeo (knee).

Scores:

NLEX 115 – Ravena 20, Quinahan 19, Fonacier 12, Tiongson 10, Alas 9, Baguio 8, Gotladera 8, Miranda 8, Mallari 6, Monfort 5, Rios 5, Taulava 3, Al-Hussaini 2.

GLOBALPORT 104 – Pringle 33, Anthony 19, Grey 13, NAbong 9, Arana 8, Elorde 5, Guinto 4, Taha 4, Juico 4, Sargent 2, Flores 2, Gabayni 1.

Quarters: 25-25, 50-45, 84-76, 115-104.