Ravena to sign max deal with Road Warriors

No. 2 overall pick Kiefer Ravena agreed in principle to sign a multi-million maximum rookie deal with Northern Luzon Expressway (NLEX) this week for the upcoming Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 43, which kicks off on December 17.

Marvin Espiritu, Ravena’s agent, said their just discussing the length of his ward’s contract, which is expected to start at a maximum level or P150,000 per month for a rookie.

The second year is pegged at P225,000 per month and the third year is at P337,5000.

“It’s just a matter of time that Kiefer (Ravena) will sign his contract with NLEX. Since we do not have any problems in terms of figures, NLEX will just formally announce it (signing) next week,” Espiritu, the son of the long time player agent Danny Espiritu, told The Manila Times on Sunday.

If the Road Warriors offer the former Ateneo de Manila University standout a two-year max deal, Ravena is set to receive P4.5 million plus bonuses. But if it’s a three-year max contract, the four-time Southeast Asian Games gold medalist will get P8.55 million.

Espiritu added that fourth overall pick Jason Perkins already agreed to a contract with Phoenix. The former De La Salle University southpaw forward inked a three-year deal close to maximum.

Espiritu said Perkins will receive maximum salary in the first two years of the deal and get a little less on the third year.

“Perkins signed with Phoenix already. He got a maximum pay in his two years, but he’ll be getting a little less in the P337,500.00 maximum pay in his last year,” added Espiritu.

Aside from Ravena, the Road Warriors also picked former Jose Rizal University forward Ervin Grospe, former Perpetual Help forward Gab Dagangon and former Letran Felix Apreku in the recent rookie draft but their respective contracts are still under negotiations.

In other development, Star formally acquired sixth overall pick Robbie Herndon and Gian Abrigo from GlobalPort for ninth overall pick Lervin Flores, Joseph Gabayni and Julian Sargent after the Office of the Commissioner approved the trade last Friday.