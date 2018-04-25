Raw sugar output seen dropping 8%

The Philippines’ production of raw sugar is forecast to decrease by 8 percent to 2.3 million metric tons (MMT) in 2017-2018 from 2.5 MMT in the previous market year, the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) said.

In the Global Agricultural Information Network (Gain) report made by its Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) in Manila, USDA said the latest figure was lower than the 2.38-MMT target the Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA) set at the start of the crop year.

The drop is blamed on “unfavorable weather conditions, particularly during the vegetative or growth stage in many sugarcane-producing provinces, which should affect sugar content and weight of cane,” it added.

Production levels next year are expected to be flat, according to the department.

For crop year 2017-2018, the area for sugarcane grew to 424,000 hectares from 421,000 ha. the previous year. Actual production itself, however, is predicted to drop to 25 MMT due to poor weather.

Negros island accounts for 55 percent of sugar produced; Mindanao, 21 percent, Luzon, 14 percent, Panay island, 7 percent; and Eastern Visayas, 3 percent.

The country has about 27 sugar mills and 12 sugar refiners, according to the deparment.

Total sugar consumption is seen to jump by 2.27 percent to 2.25 MMT, as industrial users shift from imported high-fructose corn syrup.

This figure is expected to be maintained in 2018-2019, as sugar-sweetened drinks become more expensive as a result of the excise taxes imposed on them after the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (Train) Act was implemented on January 1.

About 80 percent of sugar produced in the country is consumed locally, USDA-FAS said. Industrial users account for roughly 50 percent of consumption, followed by households at 32 percent, and institutions at 18 percent.

The industry contributes about P87 billion to the economy. It employs 700,000 people.