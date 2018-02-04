After Ray B. Zambrano’s ‘Another One Bites the Dust’

This man’s fall, unlike an Icarus
by Breughel, was not unnoticed.
What would Williams
and Auden observe
instead in this picture?
Perhaps, the woman in red
from the funeral parlor,
holding a water bottle,
bosom draped in a towel
drenched with afternoon sweat.
Or the men in blue
uniforms, guns in holsters, gleaming
car keys by the belt of the one looking
at the fallen man; the sky, white behind
his head: hues of light against a ball of dark.
Better yet: the corner, green
as a ploughman’s pastures,
of a store signage, unheeded
by the men and women around
the one who wasn’t Daedalus’ son.
He didn’t drown; he just fell
on the ground, and one of them
brought down the sun-
yellow cloth
to cover him.
Surely, this blanket―like a sea
by Breughel letting one unwitnessed, final glimpse
of the fallen’s leg―the poets will see,
thrusting in the air four lifeless toes, cropped
by the frame, at the foreground.
Please follow our commenting guidelines.