After Ray B. Zambrano’s ‘Another One Bites the Dust’

This man’s fall, unlike an Icarus

by Breughel, was not unnoticed.

What would Williams

and Auden observe

instead in this picture?

Perhaps, the woman in red

from the funeral parlor,

holding a water bottle,

bosom draped in a towel

drenched with afternoon sweat.

Or the men in blue

uniforms, guns in holsters, gleaming

car keys by the belt of the one looking

at the fallen man; the sky, white behind

his head: hues of light against a ball of dark.

Better yet: the corner, green

as a ploughman’s pastures,

of a store signage, unheeded

by the men and women around

the one who wasn’t Daedalus’ son.

He didn’t drown; he just fell

on the ground, and one of them

brought down the sun-

yellow cloth

to cover him.

Surely, this blanket―like a sea

by Breughel letting one unwitnessed, final glimpse

of the fallen’s leg―the poets will see,

thrusting in the air four lifeless toes, cropped

by the frame, at the foreground.