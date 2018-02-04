Sunday, February 4, 2018
    POETRY

    After Ray B. Zambrano’s ‘Another One Bites the Dust’

    By on The Sunday Times Magazine

    This man’s fall, unlike an Icarus
    by Breughel, was not unnoticed.
    What would Williams
    and Auden observe
    instead in this picture?

    Perhaps, the woman in red
    from the funeral parlor,
    holding a water bottle,
    bosom draped in a towel
    drenched with afternoon sweat.

    “Landscape with the Fall of Icarus” by Pieter Brueghel the Elder VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

    Or the men in blue
    uniforms, guns in holsters, gleaming
    car keys by the belt of the one looking
    at the fallen man; the sky, white behind
    his head: hues of light against a ball of dark.

    Better yet: the corner, green
    as a ploughman’s pastures,
    of a store signage, unheeded
    by the men and women around
    the one who wasn’t Daedalus’ son.


    He didn’t drown; he just fell
    on the ground, and one of them
    brought down the sun-
    yellow cloth
    to cover him.

    Surely, this blanket―like a sea
    by Breughel letting one unwitnessed, final glimpse
    of the fallen’s leg―the poets will see,
    thrusting in the air four lifeless toes, cropped
    by the frame, at the foreground.

