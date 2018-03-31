Raymundo-Wong tandem tops Limfestone Tee tilt

The team of Chino Raymundo and Damas Wong finished with gross score of 222 to clinch the overall championship plum in the 21st Limestone Tee Tournament held last March 22 to 25 at Eastridge Golf Club in Binangonan, Rizal.

Meanwhile, the tandem of Eric Del Rosario and Christian Remata carded a gross of 232 for a 146 net to claim the top honors in Division 1.

Division 2 champion Dodong Tagapulot and Ed Manzanares punched a gross of 227 for net 151.

George Bico and George Punasen claimed the Division 3 championship trophy after scoring 235 gross and 143 net.

The duo of Dick Marquez and Tony Sembrano emerged as Division 4 champion after both players scored a 133-net aggregate and 245 gross.

Chris Carreon and Tony Sembrano had 245 gross to claim the Division 5 plum while Arnel Paras and Rey Añonuevo took the sponsor’s division championship plum with 269.