RBC filling up

The field for the PGA Tour’s RBC Heritage is taking shape, and it will have a heavy South Carolina contingent.

Columbia area native and Coastal Carolina alumnus Dustin Johnson has committed to play in the tournament for the first time since 2009, and he’ll be joined by fellow South Carolina natives or residents Scott Brown, Lucas Glover, Bill Haas, Kevin Kisner, Ben Martin, William McGirt and defending champion Wesley Bryan.

Bryan is the first tournament winner from South Carolina.

The 50th annual RBCHeritage Presented by Boeing is being played next Thursday through Sunday at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island.

Johnson is a new Team RBC Ambassador, and fellow RBC-affiliated golfers and past champions Jim Furyk, Matt Kuchar, Graeme McDowell and Brandt Snedeker have also committed to play.

Other committed past champions include Aaron Baddeley, Stewart Cink, Glen Day, Brian Gay, Davis Love III and Carl Pettersson.

Recent commitments also include Brian Harman, Chris Kirk and Hudson Swafford, who like Kuchar and Love are residents of Sea Island, Ga.

Caddie for Johnson

Are you interested in caddying for Johnson and have some money you’d like to donate to a charity?

You have your chance.

Johnson is auctioning off the opportunity to caddie for him in the PGA Tour’s RBC Heritage pro-am next Wednesday.

In addition to walking alongside Johnson during the pro-am, the auction item includes two weeklong badges to the tournament, weeklong parking passes and an RBC Heritage pin flag signed by him.

Proceeds will benefit the Dustin Johnson Foundation, which has causes that include providing golf opportunities for youth in the Myrtle Beach area.

As of Monday afternoon, bidding was at $5,000 with the next bid at $5,250. Bidding goes through 3:30 p.m. Thursday at www.charitybuzz.com/categories/sports/catalog_items.

TNS