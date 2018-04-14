RBC sets field

Steve Stricker, a 12-time PGA Tour winner, was among the final commitments before Friday’s deadline and joins world No. 1 and Coastal Carolina alumnus Dustin Johnson as a participant this week in the PGA Tour’s 50th RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing.

Stricker, the 2017 U.S. Presidents Cup Captain who has two wins on the Champions Tour this year, hasn’t played in the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island since 1998.

Johnson is a new Royal Bank of Canada ambassador on tour and joins fellow RBC-affiliated golfers Jim Furyk, Matt Kuchar, Graeme McDowell and Brandt Snedeker — all four are past Heritage winners — in the field.

“The golf game is in good shape. I’ve got a lot of confidence in it,” Johnson said Sunday following his tie for 10th in the Masters. “I feel like I’m swinging it really well, I’m hitting the right shots and giving myself a lot of chances, I just need to work on the putter a little bit.”

Johnson played in the Heritage in his first two seasons on the PGA Tour in 2008 and 2009 and missed the cut on both occasions. His new affiliation with RBC was his encouragement to return to his home state’s lone PGA Tour event.

South Carolina is well represented with residents or natives Johnson, Scott Brown, Lucas Glover, Bill Haas, Kevin Kisner, Ben Martin, William McGirt, Jonathan Byrd and defending champion Wesley Bryan, who is the first tournament winner from the Palmetto State.

Other notables include world No. 13 Paul Casey, No. 16 Marc Leishman, who finished in the top 10 Sunday at the Masters, Ian Poulter, Beau Hossler, a PGA Tour rookie who lost to Poulter in a playoff for the Houston Open title, Clemson University amateur and reigning U.S. Amateur champion Doc Redman, major champions Jason Dufner, Martin Kaymer, Charl Schwartzel and Webb Simpson, and former world No. 1 Luke Donald.

Committed past RBC champions include Aaron Baddeley, Stewart Cink, Glen Day, Brian Gay, Carl Pettersson and Davis Love III, whose son Dru Love is also in the field.

Others teeing off Thursday include No. 23 Brian Harman, Kevin Chappell, Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Francesco Molinari and Patton Kizzire, who has already won twice as a tour rookie this year and is second in FedExCup points.

TNS