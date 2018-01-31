RCBC to raise P15B via stock rights offer

YUCHENGCO-LED Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. (RCBC) is planning a stock rights offering to raise P15 billion in fresh capital.

In a disclosure on Tuesday, RCBC said that its capital ratios —already above regulatory requirements—would further be strengthened under Basel III standards and support asset growth.

As of September 30, 2017, RCBC’s consolidated common equity tier 1 ratio and capital adequacy ratio stood at 12.4 percent and 15.5 percent, respectively.

“The bank believes it is well positioned to capitalize on economic growth in the Philippines, which the bank expects to be conducive to further loan expansion across industry segments and consumer spending,” it said.

The bank wants to focus on consumer, small and medium enterprises, the middle market and the microfinance sector, and to pursue sustainable loan growth by leveraging on its expanded branch network.

RCBC said the rights offer shares would come from an increase in authorized capital stock that was approved by its board in November last year and by the bank’s stockholders during a special stockholders’ meeting held on Monday, January 29.

“The approved increase will raise the bank’s authorized capital stock from P16 billion to P28 billion,” RCBC said, adding this will be effected through an increase in authorized common shares to 2.6 billion from 1.4 billion.

“With par value of P10.00 per share, there will be an increase of P12 billion in the amount of authorized common shares from P14 billion to P26 billion,” it said.

“The Yuchengco Group of Companies and Cathay Life Insurance Company Limited, the two largest shareholders of the Bank, have committed to subscribe to their proportionate share of the stock rights offer,” it said.

The bank said the timing of the transaction is subject to regulatory approvals as well as market and other conditions.