RCD Land celebrates 30 years in industry

RCD Land Inc., a trusted developer of quality and affordable housing projects in the Philippines, recently marked its 30th year in the real estate industry.

The company started with zero capitalization and steadily grew to a billion-peso corporation over a span of three decades. Riding on its solid track record, RCD Land is now one of the most recognizable real estate companies that has proven itself in the areas of subdivision selling, build and sell operations, and land and housing development.

RCD Land’s completed projects can be found in Cavite (Silang, Gen. Trias, Bacoor and Imus) and one in Pasay City. Its on-going developments are in Tuy, Batangas (RCD Royal Homes); Silang (RCD Royal Homes Phase 1B, 3A, 3B and 3C), Gen. Trias (Winter Breeze Homes Phase 3), and Bacoor, Cavite (RCD Villas de Bacoor, Phase 2); San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan (Winter Breeze Homes Bulacan Phase 1 and 2); and BF Homes Paranaque (RCD BF Townhomes). The RCD Royal Homes in Tuy, Batangas is the biggest ongoing development with 14 hectares.

During the grand anniversary celebration held at the PICC, RCD Land president and founding Chairman Rolando Delantar announced the launch three new development sites located in Trece Martires, Cavite, Norzagaray, Bulacan, and Mariveles, Bataan.

“We are looking forward to accelerate our growth. For the last five years, our equity had grown to 260 percent. Without infusing additional funds, we are confident we will be able to grow 30 percent annually,” said Delantar, adding the company is geared toward reaching greater heights in providing homes to more Filipinos families in the years to come.

“We will be more aggressive in terms of expansion in the next five years. We are on an upward trend and we need to sustain that growth. Our company is about to take bold steps and we plan to go public in 2018. We’re heading toward township development, wherein we will build clusters of housing projects with different concepts and build schools, churches, and commercial areas as well,” he added.