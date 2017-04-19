RCL Realty breaks ground for Tuscany Estates amenities

RCL Realty and Consulting Services, Inc. (RCL) and its development partner Wynsland Development Corporation (WDC) held a ceremonial groundbreaking on April 5 for the amenities of Tuscany Estates, an Italian-inspired residential development in San Fernando, La Union.

Officials from the two companies were joined by new residents of the subdivision and representatives from accredited banks in La Union in marking the start of construction of the community amenities, which will include a children’s playground, swimming pool, fitness center, picnic areas, and function rooms.

Built by Cova Construction and Design, the residential development offers 56 property lots for two- and three-bedroom homes.

RCL, headquartered in Makati, is the exclusive sales and marketing arm for the project with Wynsland serving as the developer. RCL’s other major projects include the Waves Beach Club and Residences, also in La Union, and The View Residences in Binangonan, Rizal.