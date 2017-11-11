RD charity tilt fires off Nov 23

The Republic Defenders (RD) will stage a charity golf tournament on November 23 for the rebuilding of the war-torn Marawi City.

Titled “RD Golf Classic,” the one-day event will be held at the Tagaytay Midlands Golf and Country Club in Talisay, Batangas.

Listup is ongoing with entry fee pegged at P5,000, inclusive of green fee, caddie fee, golf cart, buffet lunch, entertainment, raffle ticket and Under Armour gift cards.

Registration at the course starts at 6 a.m. while shotgun tee off begins at 8 a.m.

For inquiries, contact 09188828888 or 09178330833.