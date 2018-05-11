R&D for native animals intensified

The Bureau of Agricultural Research (BAR), in partnership with the Bureau of Animal Industry- National Swine and Poultry Research and Development Center (BAI-NSPRDC), is intensifying its research and development activities to develop technologies that will address conservation, characterization, and commercialization of potential strains of native animals, through product development and promotion.

BAR has been supporting the development of production and management technologies, and product development of native animals including pig, chicken, and cattle. As one of the key agencies that coordinate and provide support to native animals R&D in the country, BAR has supported 25 projects since 2008.

“These projects were implemented by the BAI-Animal Products and Development Center and NSPRDC; the Department of Agriculture regional offices for Southern Luzon; state universities and colleges including University of the Philippines Los Baños, University of Rizal System, and Southern Luzon State University-Judge Guillermo Eleazar; municipal government unit of Tagkawayan, Quezon; and civic organizations in the country,” BAR said in a statement.

The technologies generated specifically covers: production and management (including housing and feeding management); conservation and utilization; processing of different food products; value chain analysis; and information system.

To intensify policies and initiatives for sustainable conservation, production, and marketing of native animals, the Department of Agriculture institutionalized the Philippine Native Animal Development program in 2010.

Under this program, one successful BAR-funded project was the Agricultural Systems Approach to Commercialization of Native Swine in Quezon implemented by UPLB Foundation Inc. The project promotes Gabing San Fernando (Xanthosoma sagittifolium), Trichanthera, and common herbal plants

including kangkong, kamote as feed for native pigs. Through a native swine module, a farmer can generate an additional P33,500 in two years from selling piglets.