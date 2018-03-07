Re-growing your food scraps

If our ancestors look at how most of us dine and shop, it must be a funny sight. We buy our fruits and vegetables weekly for the most part, and throw all the scraps that otherwise could be grown again.

If you think about it, if you start regrowing your weekly stash of greens, you just may find an unlimited source of food.

Food scraps from cooking is the first thing you need to start this project. You will be able to harvest your weekly veggies and fruits in a span of a month, depending on what you are growing.

There are two usual methods to making your scraps grow roots again. You can put them directly on or in the soil or just plain water.

Using soil: Make sure you have good texture and quality to your soil especially if you will be growing something that will end up on your plate. Do not use inorganic fertilizer for vegetables. Using rice water is beneficial. Water them once a day. Use a pot with drainage holes to avoid rotting.

Using water: Use a glass container for this method. Put some filtered or mineral water only. Change the water as often as you can once daily or once in three days. After you notice the roots sprouting, you may transfer them onto soil for less maintenance.

Here are a few projects to get you started:

Ginger or Turmeric

One of the easiest is to grow ginger. You can use left over roots of ginger or new ones, plant half of it in the soil. Make sure that some nodes are exposed because this is where the sprouts will come out.

Exposure: Indirect sunlight or with only 3-4 hours sun exposure during the day.

Watering: Water lightly every day

Onion

Onions are another staple in the kitchen. This vegetable is one of the easiest vegetables to regrow from scraps. Just cut off the root end of your onion, leaving half an inch of onion on the roots.

Exposure: Full sun to partial shade only

Watering: Water lightly every day to keep the top of the plant moist.

Romaine Lettuce

Romaine lettuce can be grown from the bottom of a lettuce head. Put stumps of the romaine lettuce in a half-inch of water. A few days later, once new leaves and roots start to appear, transfer the romaine lettuce into soil. The leaves can grow up to twice the size. Cabbages can also be regrown in the same way.

Exposure: Full sun to partial shade

Watering: Water the soil every day upon transferring to soil.

Potato

Set aside some potatoes to plant. Get a glass and fill it until half of the potato is submerged. Leave it on a windowsill or an area with sun. When you notice tall new sprouts of about five inches, replant to soil. Make sure the potato is under the surface of the soil. In a few weeks you will have a new harvest of potatoes.

Exposure: Full sun to partial shade

Watering: Water the soil every day upon transferring to soil.

Carrot

Instead of discarding the carrot tops, set them aside. Put them in a dish with water flat side down. Place the dish in a well-lit room of windowsill.

Exposure: Partial sun only

Watering: Water only when transferred to soil.

Basil

Another way to regrow your produce is from cuttings. Basil is easy to propagate through this method. Clip some cuttings leaving three to four- inch stems in a glass of water. Constantly change the water, around three to four times a week. In a few weeks they will grow bigger. When the roots are longer, plant them in soil.

Exposure: Partial sun

Watering: Water lightly only when transferred to soil

Celery

Celery bottoms are the ones you should keep. Cut the base off and place in a shallow bowl with water or saucer and place it in the sun. The leaves will thicken and grow with time in the middle of the base. Plant it in soil after three days.

Exposure: Full sun to partial shade

Watering: Spritz lightly before you plant in the soil. Water the soil every day upon transferring

Garlic

Filipino meals can never be complete without garlic. Being a culinary staple in our country, it is best to grow an unlimited supply of cloves. You may take one whole clove and set it aside. Plant half of it in the soil. After a few days, your garlic cloves will start to sprout and this means they are ready to be taken apart. Plant them, placing them at intervals and using ample spacing.

Exposure: Full sun to partial shade only

Watering: Water lightly every day