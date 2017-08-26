RE investments to benefit consumers, economy

INVESTMENTS in renewable energy (RE) facilities and technologies will benefit consumers and the economy, Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi said.

RE projects can produce more jobs and empower consumers through more affordable and sustainable energy, he said.

The inauguration of the first Filipino-owned solar panel factory affirms the Philippine government’s progress in revitalizing the RE industry.

On Wednesday, Solar Philippines unveiled the factory in Sto. Tomas, Batangas, making the country one of the major players in the global renewable energy arena.

The company said the facility targets to generate 800 megawatts annually and would produce 2.5 million panels a year.

Highlighting the need to address the increasing demand for renewable energy, President Rodrigo Duterte, who delivered the keynote address during the inauguration rites, said the government would continue backing RE development.

Cusi said the factory and similar investments in solar energy will further the implementation of significant RE policies including the net-metering program that could spur energy efficiency and savings.

These undertakings would support total electrification by 2022, accelerate the delivery of power services, and boost the advancement of RE, specifically solar, for baseload capacity.