Missing SALNs for the years 1985, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996 and 1997. These, plus two found in the Office of the Ombudsman, bring the total to 11, lawyers Josalee Deinla and Jojo Lacanilao said.

I believe that calling CJ Sereno ignorant and dumb is a bit cruel. I have this soft spot in my heart for “congenital diseases.”

I am not inclined to believe that CJ Sereno and her lawyers must be subjected to a lie detector test. Our machines are not programmed for extraterrestrial beings.

No truth to the rumor that the National Geographic will employ CJ Sereno and her lawyers for a treasure hunt just because they are “experts at retrievals.”

The phrase “reading between the lines” is now extinct. The new normal is “reading between the lies.”

I am convinced that liars ride in tandem – the one who lies and the one gullible enough to believe any falsehood.

Falsehood and Truth are next-door neighbors. Wrong entry is always a possibility.

Former President Benigno Aquino 3rd has consistently rejected Hong Kong’s demand for apology, saying the bus hostage-taking tragedy was caused by the hostage-taker.

The other day, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte formally apologized for the deaths of eight Hong Kong tourists in the 2010 Manila hostage crisis that soured ties with the Chinese territory.

It’s never too late to say we are sorry. Apology has no expiration date.

I have yet to hear from the ICC and the Human Rights Commission regarding the joint air strikes of the three big nations against Syria. They accuse the Philippines of murdering drug lords and addicts but seem to see the bombings against Syria as “humanitarian.”

Dry season is here, says PAGASA. Wet ballot boxes in Naga, Bato and Baao towns dispute PAGASA’s claim.

I am always a willing prisoner of music when listening to the heavenly and flawless rendition of Rachmaninov’s Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini. You can sense for yourself how the notes seem to glide on a bed of feathers in an interweaving of intensity and subtlety. The synchrony of innocence and obvious playfulness invite the soul to soar in delight.

Isn’t it funny to be reading a news report about an impeachment with the information coming from an “unimpeachable” source?

Boracay was originally home to the Ati people. Boracay Island was already an inhabited place before the Spaniards came to the Philippines. It was known to the Iberian conquerors as Buracay. At the time of contact with the Europeans, “Buracay” had a population of ONE HUNDRED people, who CULTIVATED RICE on the island and augmented their income by raising goats.

The name Boracay is attributed to different origins. One story says it is derived from the local word “borac,” which means white cotton with characteristics close to the color and texture of Boracay’s white sugary and powdery sand. Ati tradition says the name of the island came from two Inati words, the first being “bora,” meaning bubbles, and “bocay,” meaning white.

Boracay is part of Aklan, which became an independent province on April 25, 1956.

Around the year 1900, a certain Sofía Gonzáles Tirol and her husband Lamberto Hontiveros Tirol, a town judge on the Panay mainland, took ownership of substantial properties on the island, and planted coconuts, fruit trees, and greenery. Others followed the Tirols, and cultivation and development of the island gradually spread.

Then President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo declared Boracay a Special Tourism Zone in 2005, while in April 2006, she gave the PTA administrative control over the island while mandating the agency to coordinate with the provincial government of Aklan.

In 2012, the Philippine Department of Tourism reported that Boracay had been named the world’s second-best beach after Providenciales in the Turks and Caicos Islands.

By the 1990s, Boracay’s beaches were being acclaimed as THE BEST IN THE WORLD.

However, in 1997, the tourist arrival to the resort island dropped 60 percent due to the increase of coliform bacteria from poor sewage and septic system of the island.

Now listen to this:

History says that Boracay is divided for land use and conservation purposes into 400 hectares of preserved FORESTLAND and 628.96 hectares of AGRICULTURAL LAND.

To those in the tourism sector who are mocking the government’s intent to return the land to tillers, please review your history and you will find that you belong to the group partly responsible for overpopulating Boracay by overbooking the resorts.

It was your minions that caused the erection of illegal eyesores and now claim to be the only “patriotic” segment of society that trumpets the exclusive “righteousness” on tourism issues. Most of those in the private sector see the direness of the situation and express their intentions to work with the government; still others are bent on staying atop their ivory towers and even demand an explanation for every government action.

You do not own Boracay. It is owned by the nation and its people. Quit the “heroics” by examining your bank accounts and that will surely jolt you into realizing that you have NOT been doing business JUST for the country.

Good work, good deeds and good faith to all.