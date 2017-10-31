Are you ready for a fine beach experience?

For many of us, the idea of a vacation can be summed up into three things: white sand, clear blue-green waters, and fresh air.

Imagine leaving the hustle and bustle of city life for the sights and sounds of the beach. Simply priceless.

Now imagine, waking up every day to the sound of the sea kissing the shore and feeling the warm rays of the sun on your face. That dream can become a reality when you live at Playa Laiya.

Just two and a half hours away from Metro Manila, Playa Laiya is an upscale residential area found near one of the finest beaches in San Juan, Batangas. Developed by Premier developer Landco,the community features private beach homes within reach of a pristine white-sand beach that stretches for 1.5 kilometers as well as access to the Playa Laiya Beach Club.

“The seven kilometer contiguous beach front of Laiya has always been the strength of the tourism of San Juan, Batangas, and this has been the inspiration of Landco to develop a leisure tourism estate in the area,” says Cris M. Zuluaga, Landco President and chief executive officer.

With price tags pegged at Php 16,000 per sqmfor 200 sqm to 450 sqm lots, Plaiya offers ample space for privacy. Ideal for a weekend retreat.

With plans to develop Playa Laiya into a hub for leisure, recreation and tourism along the Laiya coastline, this beach property is poised to become the most coveted destination in Southeastern Batangas.

For more information visit www.landco.ph, email info@landco.ph or call us at (+632) 836- 5000) / (+63918) 836-5000