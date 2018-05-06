‘Ready Player One’: An odyssey to virtual property

The recent Spielberg movie “Ready Player One”, a film adaptation of the sci-fi novel by Ernest Cline, featured a dystopian world set in the 2040’s where mankind has succumbed to virtual reality to live most of their lives. While in the virtual world, people are capable of being and appearing as who/whatever they want to be and buying whatever they can imagine—yes, that includes piloting a Gundam or Godzilla itself while living as Robocop or a Ninja Turtle.

This raises quite an interesting question: are virtual goods considered “property” under Philippine law? Can they be actually “owned” as how the law defines it? These are some of the interesting queries posited by my mentees Jun and Tim.

As seen in “Ready Player One,” virtual goods are transacted similarly to that of in the physical world. These goods can be bought, sold, gifted, or be easily transferred from one user to another. As virtual goods grow to become the digital counterpart of physical goods and as the value ascribed to these virtual goods also rise exponentially, virtual goods demand sufficient attention by our laws in order to provide for their proper identity and make way for the protection of its owners.

Oddly, despite being mentioned about 650 times in the Civil Code of the Philippines, the word “property” does not seem to specifically cover virtual goods or those items availed of in a virtual or video game platform—this is understandable in light of the 69-year old law. Likewise, under the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012, the closest semblance of protecting virtual goods comes in the form classifying virtual goods as mere “data”or “information” where the special law punishes any act of fraud, forgery, or theft of these information. Unfortunately, however, digital data per se cannot be owned unlike the information it carries or represent—usually covering those under intellectual property and not virtual goods. Hence, it remains that virtual goods seemed to be left out of the definition of the law, which brings about several issues, especially on the protection of “owners” of virtual goods.

It will seem that with the present state of Philippine law, virtual goods are neither considered as property nor considered something that can be owned by its users. With this lack of definition and protection, virtual goods are, just like any property, susceptible to crime such as theft, robbery, fraud, or alike. In the absence of a legal framework specifically catering to virtual goods, not to mention the complexity of tracking down the real-world identity of users, the perpetrators of virtual-world crimes are left free to frolic with a certain degree of impunity.

Hiding in the shadow of the gray area or the gap in the law, these “virtual criminals” are left unscathed as they continue to prey on unsuspecting users.

Until comprehensive legislation is made to specifically address this gap, users or “owners” of these virtual goods are expected to be vigilant in securing their “ownership” of these goods and the access to the virtual goods itself.

At the end of it all, it will seem that the highly sought-after Easter Egg in “Ready Player One” is precisely the same thing that will save and protect its users: sufficient legislation with a dash of proper administration.

Atty. Mike is a proud Kapampangan who took up BS Accountancy in Holy Angel University and later finished his law studies in Ateneo de Manila. Upon passing the bar, he engaged in private practice at Ong Meneses Gonzalez & Gupit Law Offices and began his teaching career in De La Salle University. He now serves as the Assoc. Legal counsel of DLSU and legal consultant to both private and government organizations.