Ready to hit the beach

The sun is out and beach season is in! But with the kids just out of school and your leave from work just beginning, are you really ready for that sun and sand getaway next week? As always, The Manila Times is here to help you do away with the thinking with this year’s hot ‘it-list’ from head to toe!

Eyewear: Take a cue from Cartier’s new Panthère Collection with the shape and style of your sunnies for the beach.

Swimwear: Marks & Spencer’s Horizon Swimwear Tankini and Bikini for the ladies, and Parrot Print Swim Shorts for the gents should give you a clue on what’s in and what’s not for dipping into the blue.

Footwear: Trendy metallic and vibrant colors should shield your feet from the sand based on Payless Shoesource’s summer sandals collection.

Skincare: Do not forget to protect your skin amid all the excitement! Grab a bottle or two of sunblock before the road trip and heed that new products are always available to suit your needs like this Japanese cult-favorite Biore’s new UV Anti-Pollution Body Care Serum. Formulated with SPF 50+ and PA+++, this formulation shields the skin from UVB rays that cause dark spots, freckles and sunburn while staying lightweight and absorbent.

