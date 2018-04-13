Real confident ahead of semifinal draw

PARIS, France: Cristiano Ronaldo and Real Madrid will find out their semifinal opponents on Friday (Saturday in Manila) as they continue their bid for a third straight Champions League title, with Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Roma the only remaining challengers to their crown.

Zinedine Zidane’s men came through one of the most dramatic European ties in recent memory to reach the last four as a last-gasp Ronaldo spot-kick finally saw off a valiant Juventus on Wednesday.

Friday’s draw will take place in Nyon at 1100 GMT.

Record 12-time European champions Real threw away a 3-0 first-leg lead at the Santiago Bernabeu, only for Ronaldo’s penalty in the eighth minute of injury-time to send them through in dramatic fashion as Juve great Gianluigi Buffon was sent off.

“It was a very long game and it serves as a lesson that in football nothing is guaranteed and that we have to fight until the end,” Ronaldo said.

“Step by step, now we’re into the semifinals.”

It has been far from a comfortable road to the semis for Real after finishing second to Tottenham in their group before the Juventus scare, but that won’t bother the Spanish giants, who have never won the European Cup without losing a match.

Only three sides in history have won the competition three years or more in a row — Real from 1956-1960, Ajax from 1971-73 and Bayern Munich from 1974-76.

But Real are now three games away from becoming the first team to achieve the feat twice, having also lifted the trophy as recently as 2014.

Zidane will have some key decisions to make before the semi-final first leg in less than two weeks’ time, after hauling off Gareth Bale and Casemiro at half time against Juve.

Bayern are in the pot for the sixth time in seven seasons after falling to Real in the quarterfinals last year, with fellow five-time champions Liverpool back in the semis for the first time since 2008.

AFP