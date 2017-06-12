Real estate expo to be held in August

AD Asia Conventions & Exhibitions International Corp. (AD Asia) will be holding the Real Estate Expo Manila 2017 (REEM 2017) from August 10 to 13 at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City, the event organizer announced.

The Expo begins with a conference on August 10 and 11, followed by an exposition from August 11 to August 13.

REEM 2017 is dedicated to brokers, real estate practitioners, investors, realtors, developers, and potential clients from the Philippines and the region, and is expected to feature dozens of exhibitors showcasing their latest developments and concepts.

“The event aims to deliver unparalleled success to business network opportunities where the industry player can come together, interact, and share their view in promoting and strengthening the real estate sector locally and globally. This is also to help out Filipinos in choosing the right property through a variety of selection from different real estate related companies,” the organizers said.

For more information about the event, check out the official websites at www.realestateexpomanila.com or http://www.philentrepexpo.com/.