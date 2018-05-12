Real estate, power subsidiaries boost Ayala’s Q1 profits

Conglomerate Ayala Corp. on Friday reported a 10-percent jump in first quarter net income to P7.7 billion, attributing the gain to robust results from its real estate and power subsidiaries.

Contributions from Ayala Land, Inc. rose by 15 percent while a near-doubling for AC Energy were primarily responsible for a 9-percent rise in equity earnings, Ayala said in a disclosure.

“The sustained growth momentum in our portfolio reflects the progress we have made in our long-term diversification strategy to establish new pillars of growth and expand into new markets,” Ayala President and COO Fernando Zobel de Ayala said.

The P7.7 billion net — up from P6.9 billion a year earlier — is attributable to owners of the parent firm, Ayala said in the disclosure. Another P5.23 billion is attributable to non-controlling interests for a first quarter total of P12.9 billion.

Revenues for the period totaled P70.3 billion, 17 percent up from a year earlier, while costs and expenses hit P51.34 billion, 16 percent higher.

Ayala, the country’s oldest conglomerate, has interests in real estate, banking, telecommunications, utilities and infrastructure, healthcare and education.

“While we remain positive about the domestic environment and the concentration of our investments will continue to be in the Philippines, we are establishing a growing presence regionally and globally in sectors where we can bring our expertise and capital as opportunities arise,” Zobel de Ayala said

As reported earlier this week, real estate unit Ayala Land’s net income was said to have climbed by 17 percent to P6.5 billion, driven mainly by residential and commercial leasing.

Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI), meanwhile, incurred a flat net income growth, posting a first quarter result of P6.2 billion as lower non-interest income “offset the improvement in the bank’s core banking business”.

Telecommunications arm Globe Telecom’s net profit hit P4.7 billion, up 24 percent as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization offset depreciation charges and non-operating expenses.

Manila Water’s first quarter net rose by 17 percent P1.7 billion, attributed to improved results from its concession and domestic business units coupled with lower depreciation costs.

“AC Energy nearly doubled its net profits in the first quarter of the year to P593 million, boosted by robust contributions of its Indonesia investment and thermal and renewable platforms,” the conglomerate said.

AC Industrials, on the other hand, saw net income drop by 36 percent to P217 million in the first quarter, attributed to a one-off expense and startup costs.