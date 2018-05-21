Think about your workplace – that physical environment where you spend a good chunk of your day supposedly awake. Is it human-centric in its design? Does it have a biophilia plan in place? Is the lighting system in tune with the human circadian rhythm?

If these concepts sound alien to you, then perhaps your workspace is running behind real estate trends and needs an upgrade. Deloitte took a look at the developments in the real estate and construction market to get a better understanding of what the future will look like for the industry. Wellness, it seems, is quickly emerging as a major trend in the way we build, build, build.

As more and more businesses and developers pursue sustainable development and support the “green” agenda, they are also paying closer attention to the wellbeing of those who will occupy these environmentally friendly spaces: the employees. Design elements such as lighting, access to stairs, even access to nature are becoming increasingly important considerations for employers and developers alike.

The International WELL Building Institute developed the first standard for buildings that focuses on how these spaces can improve the comfort, health and wellness of occupants. WELL certified buildings offer, for example, biophilia plans that allow occupants to connect with nature throughout the space, and circadian lighting systems that promote employee productivity by helping to regulate the body’s physiological processes. In the Philippines, one building in Bonifacio Global City has already registered for WELL Certification. The effort not only reduces an organization’s financial liability through sick employees, it is also proving to be an effective way to attract and retain talent.

Another trend that Deloitte predicts will gain more traction is the rise of co-working spaces and smart buildings. Small and fast-growing companies and freelancers are fueling the need for flexible, collaborative workspaces. But Deloitte finds that even larger firms are venturing into co-working spaces for the opportunity to partner with next generation businesses and in order to access the communities of start-ups and growing enterprises. Ayala Land, for example, opened its first co-working space last year and quickly added two more locations to its portfolio.

With competition heating up among co-working providers, having fast and reliable internet will no longer be enough. Operators that want to stand out can go a step further by embracing the use of Internet of Things (IoT). Sensors in a building can gather all kinds of data such as occupancy, temperature and energy consumption, giving a co-working space manager deeper insights into the operational effectiveness of their workplace. By analyzing this data, operators can optimize their workspace to fit the users’ needs and to better manage operating expenses.

Another technology that could greatly impact operational efficiency in the real estate sector is robotic and cognitive automation (R&CA). As it is, many companies still use manual to semi-automated processes for key functions such as finance, property management and portfolio management. This dependence on physical formats and the high level of human involvement could lead to process inefficiencies and the probability of fraud and error.

By using robotic process automation for routine tasks – such as tracking invoices for compliance with contractual terms or reviewing lease contracts to avoid potential risks of tenant defaults, for example – companies can accomplish more mundane tasks at a faster and more accurate rate. This can decrease costs significantly and free up professionals to do more insightful, analytical work.

With the Philippine economy continuing to perform well and the current administration touting its “Build, Build, Build” program, the local property sector is poised to continue on its growth momentum, opening up an exciting period of innovation and competition for industry players. It will be interesting to see how these trends will translate to the local market and potentially change the property landscape.

The author is a partner with the Business Process Solutions division of Navarro Amper & Co., the local member firm of Deloitte Southeast Asia Ltd.—a member firm of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited—comprising Deloitte practices operating in Brunei, Cambodia, Guam, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

IMELDA TAPAY-LAPRES DELOITTE.