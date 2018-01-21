Realizations by ex-couple Kim Chiu and Gerald Anderson

In the summer of 2017, popular actors Kim Chiu and Gerald Anderson were feeling a bit jittery. They had been cast in the new ABS-CBN series “Ikaw Lang Ang Iibigin,” which meant they would be working together again after a lengthy seven years, and more significantly a highly-publicized breakup.

The T-Zone attended the media conference announcing the show back in May last year where the exes made a genuine effort to make light of their past in front of the press, both agreeing they looked forward to giving the fans of their onscreen tandem—where their relationship had begun as well—the reunion for which they had patiently waited.

Just before the weekend—eight months since successfully airing on ABS-CBN’s daytime line-up—Kim and Gerald faced the press anew, this time completely at ease with each other, excited to end the series amid high ratings.

“There were many firsts for Kim and I in doing the show,” Gerald recalled. “It was our first time to be assigned to a daytime slot, and I must admit at the start, I was a little sad not be on prime time like before. I was also very nervous knowing the audience in the mornings are different, but as Ikaw Lang ang Iibign went on, I realized it doesn’t matter what timeslot you get so long as the show satisfies the viewers. It felt good to do something new and to entertain a new audience.”

Addressing the “Kimerald” [the Kim-Gerald tandem’s nickname]reunion, the Pinoy Big Brother discovery continued, “On working with Kim for the first time after so long—and yes, after we broke up,” he chuckled, reading The-Zone’s mind, “we realized that despite everything we’ve been through—all the issues from the past—that we really love what we do, and we didn’t let any of that get in the way of working together. All we wanted was to give our best in show, for our viewers and I’m happy everything turned out really well.”

In a separate conversation, Kim shared Gerald’s sentiments as she revealed, “We’ve really both matured—that’s what I realized. Not just in acting but as individuals as well. We were able to set aside all the issues from before, and even during our run, and just focus on the work. So instead of feeling sad the show’s ending this coming week, I’m just thankful that it was successful and grate-ful for the opportunity to keep doing what I love.”

Indeed, 2017 was a banner year for Kim, especially in the last quarter where, besides Ikaw Lang Ang Iibigin, she had her first ever solo starrer on the big screen with “The Ghost Bride” from Star Cinema.

“To this day, I’m still thrilled to see myself on TV and in the cinema, and I’m looking forward to an-other year of projects this 2018,” she added.

It is also significant to note that besides their shared passion for acting, Kim and Gerald also en-joyed blossoming personal lives during the eight-month run of their series. Kim became more open with her relationship with Xian Lim, with whom she spent the holidays in Denmark; while Gerald and Bea Alonzo’s bond has also gone from strength to strength in the past year.

Both looking happy and satisfied both in career and love, it can only mean more good things to come for Kim and Gerald—a happy ending indeed, perhaps even on Ikaw Lang Ang Iibigin’s final week, which begins today.

Ikaw Lang Ang Iibigin also stars, Coleen Garcia and Jake Cuenca, and is directed by Dan Villegas and Onat Diaz.

By the way, horror fans who missed Kim Chiu’s The Ghost Bride from Star Cinema in November 2017 should be excited to know that iFlix premiered the Chito Roño thriller this month.

Subscribers in the Philippines will be able to stream and download the movie exclusively from the entertainment service and witness an edge-of-your-seat story of a mysterious Chinese tradition in a modern setting.

Kim plays Mayen, a young woman trying to save her family home and take care of her ailing father. In return for a huge sum of money, she speaks to a Chinese matchmaker (Alice Dixson) and agrees to become a “ghost bride” to a wealthy but deceased Chinese man. But when the dead man’s ghost endangers Mayen’s family and loved ones, she has to find a way to save her family, and ul-timately, herself.

The Ghost Bride is Star Cinema’s third exclusive feature film on iFlix, and also stars Matteo Guidicel-li, Christian Bables, and Ina Raymundo.