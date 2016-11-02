What really happens when we get pimples?

With the constant change of weather these days — from rainy and windy on one, then scorching hot on the next—skin breakouts are becoming more common, especially for those with sensitive skin.

Compared to more constant temperatures, treating skin breakouts —especially acne—can be tricky. But the key to doing so is understanding what really happens to the skin when a pimple erupts, so that the proper regimen is identified.

In general, oil, sweat, and dead skin cells from the dermis go out to the epidermis or the surface of the skin through the hair follicle. However, for acne-prone skin, oil, sweat and dead skin cells easily get trapped inside hair follicles, forming a plug. This then forms a bump—called a comedone—on the surface of the skin. This plug creates an environment where bacteria can thrive and can infect the bumps thus making it inﬂamed.

Once it swells, the follicle wall breaks into the dermis, signaling white blood cells to ﬁght the infection. This results to redness, swelling, and formation of pustule,making the pimple or blemish rather unsightly.

In a brief sent to The Manila Times by medicated skincare line, Céleteque, the best way to fend off pimples is to continue a healthy skin regimen of cleansing, toning and moisturizing, but with an added step before the last of applying an anti-acne preparation.

Moreover, in every step of the skin care regimen, one must make sure that the correct product is chosen in terms of pimple fighting active ingredients.

Using its Dermo Science Acne Solutions range of cleansing gel, oil control toner, spot solution and moisturizing gel, the following ingredients have proven effective in drying and healing pimples: Salicylic Acid that can penetrate hair follicles and exfoliate dead skin cells, thus removing blockage and decreasing comedones on the skin; Aloe Vera and Chamomile Extracts that help soothe the skin while removing the last traces of stubborn dirt; and Beta Hydroxy Acid (BHA) and Poly Hydroxy Acid (PHA) that aids in exfoliating dead skin cells and help in diminishing pimples and other acne imperfections.

During treatment, it is also important to remember to leave pimples be, and resist the urge to pop them. Otherwise, once they heal, you will have another problem on your face of unsightly scars.