Reason for optimism on the economy could be marred by complacency

Growth in the Philippine economy last year at 6.7 percent definitely makes for an exemplary performance in a global environment of political and economic uncertainty in the year that was.

The government rightfully described it as a strong finish that should keep our position as one of the fastest growing economies in Asia, next only to China, which posted growth of 6.9 percent and Vietnam, with 6.8 percent.

Yet, nitpickers among some quarters of society would always find reason to be unhappy no matter how well this newly resurgent economy performs, and profit-seekers among stock market day traders would always wish the numbers game would make them ever richer.

The Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) immediately reflected negative market reaction to the 6.7 percent GDP (gross domestic product) growth rate for 2017 when the figure was released Tuesday morning by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA). Traders and investors, by reflex, quickly focused on the fact the figure was lower than the 7 percent that could have been achieved if the government had spent more on this and that, and exports had reached higher levels. The peso also showed some depreciation to the P51-$1 level right after news of the actual GDP reached the trading floor.

Although the stock market index recovered some ground and closed 0.54 percent higher – still within record territory – trading during the day indicated unmet expectations that were probably based on miscalculations or unrealistic readings of the real economic situation in the country.

Some observers focused on the fact that growth in the last quarter of 2017 eased to 6.6 percent from 7 percent in the third quarter, although it matched the expansion recorded in the comparable fourth quarter of 2016.

But they ignored the fact that the lower net exports and inventory de-stocking during the fourth quarter of last year were a reflection of stronger domestic demand, which made a stronger contribution to headline growth.

Nothing should have surprised, much less disappointed, the market about the official full-year 2017 GDP growth rate of 6.7 percent. The slowdown had been expected by most of the analysts polled by The Manila Times and published by the paper twice in recent editions before the numbers were released. In fact, five of the respondents from 10 major financial institutions that responded to the Times survey hit the actual GDP growth rate of 6.7 percent for 2017 spot on. The range of estimates made by all the other respondents also showed an average 6.7 percent.

What seems to be clearer now is the fact that despite the slowdown last year, the Philippine economy made it to the top three performers of Asia in 2017, and remains poised to sustain an upward trajectory in 2018.

The lead economist from Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) points out that the economy normally slows after an election year, but even given such factor, the country’s GDP impressed with a 6.7 percent tempo.

“Such a strong post-election year performance is unheard of, actually, and seen by many as an impressive print,” says BPI’s Emilio Neri, Jr.

Nomura and Metrobank, and a few other banks, are now seeing more solid basis for optimism about the Philippine economy for this year, with their growth forecasts nearer the 7 percent rate.

“The economy is on a solid footing and could likely be poised to achieve a faster expansion this year,” says a Metrobank analyst, who sees a pickup in household spending, sustained growth in government spending, and more robust industries and exports, along with a boost in government revenues from the implementation of the new tax reform law that should help fund the Build Build Build program. (Read more of the three banks’ comments on the economy in the banner story of today’s business section.)

Of course, there should always be a word of warning when forecasting growth given that nobody knows exactly what the future holds. The global economic situation remains uncertain, although there had been forecasts about solid growth at 3.9 percent.

Standard Chartered Bank has warned that global trade may not perform as strongly as in 2017. Asia, the region most open to trade, cannot count on the same degree of external support that it received in 2017, it said.

It pays for the government and investors to heed the warnings from the StanChart expert: “The biggest risk to global growth in 2018 is complacency; warning signs, if ignored, could turn ‘barks’ into ‘bites.’”