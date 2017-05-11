Reasoning across different modalities

JANET Lim-Napoles acquitted of serious illegal detention charges. So, does it mean that she is the one who was illegally detained? A circus-oriented country we always are.

* * *

In the 2017 General Appropriations Act alone, P5.48 billion has been allocated for confidential and intelligence funds. The surprise presence of Abu Sayyaf in Bohol and the recent Quiapo blasts revealed that the government agencies concerned are doing their job. Nobody knows what they’re doing (confidentiality),and the need for a desired level of (intelligence.)Duh.

* * *

US Embassy warns citizens against traveling to Palawan. Our intelligence agencies are again caught napping since we are not hearing anything about the cause for such alarm. Taking their traditional after-lunch “siestas” in the underground river? Hoy! Gising!

* * *

Senator Leila de Lima identified Janet Lim-Napoles as a very credible witness in pinning down senators JPE, Bong and Jinggoy regarding the anomalous use of their pork barrel allocations. I remember her being secretive about her taped interview, saying that she will use her confession as evidence. But now she is saying that Napoles is a very unreliable source of information. The sudden turnaround is not surprising. She has made so much turns that resulted in self-inflicted vertigo. Spinning the wheel is dangerous to one’s health.

* * *

Former Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief of staff Gen. Roy Cimatu was appointed environment secretary in place of Gina Lopez who was rejected by the Commission on Appointments. Anti-Cimatu stories started flooding the social networks and previous news about him are now being revived. His enemies are now busy plotting his demise. Yes, the joke is always on us taxpayers who can be easily swayed by anything that comes out of what we watch and what we read.

* * *

President Duterte told the Lapanday farmers that he sides with them on the issue of the 145 hectares of land granted to them, but encouraged them to bear with due process in resolving the dispute, even as he warned the landed oligarchs that he will allow their properties to be occupied if they fail to satisfactorily settle their fiscal delinquencies, like taxes.

I seriously think that the main culprit is the snail-paced judicial process that inflicts upon aggrieved parties unnecessary difficulties and delays.

* * *

News: Apple Inc. became the first US company to top the $800 billion mark in market capitalization on Tuesday, slightly more than two years after it crossed the $700 billion threshold. If Apple continues on this growth path, the company will top the $1 trillion market cap level later this year.

Picking profits is just like picking apples for this company. Fruits as doctors say, are beneficial to one’s health.

* * *

The bill seeking to extend the validity of driver’s licenses from 3 to 5 years has hurdled the committee level and is expected to be approved this month. I commend this move but I’m more interested in the prolonged validity of the licenses of undisciplined drivers. It should have ended not now but yesterday.

* * *

Trump told FBI Director James Comey: “You are hereby terminated and removed from office, effective immediately.” Like other members of Trump’s official family, as they say, they “Comey and Go.”

* * *

UN Rights Review concerned about PH. PH concerned about UN Rights Review. Watching the two is like watching a ping-pong game. A good neck exercise.

* * *

After an entrapment operation, Counter Intelligence Task Force (CITF) arrested PO2 Harley Garcera, PO2 Clarence Maynas, PO1 Tim Santos, at PO1 Jeffrey Cañete of Makati PNP.

They were charged with robbery, extortion and kidnapping. Living up to PNP’s motto “To Serve and Protect,” with a slight addition—”Themselves.”

* * *

News: P15M worth of drugs seized in Bacolod. Media should be equally aggressive in the growing list of narcotics being discovered with much the same vigor as they track drug-related killings.

* * *

Lhuillier takes office as PH envoy to Spain. His mission is to get a high appraisal for the Philippines and deliver the highest remittance of our goodwill to Madrid.

* * *

Suggested business names for the following:

wedding planner – “Lord of the Rings”

barber shop – “Hair Apparent”

derma clinic – “Skin Deep”

hospital -”Treat or Trick”

golf course – “Holes of Fame”

taxicab – “Fast and Furious”

stationary bike – “Edsa”

pharmacy – “Drug and Drop”

remittance company – “For A Few Dollars More”

airline – “Over Booked Airways”

memorial park – “Dead Spot”

* * *

Cheapest day’s hotel is Starbucks. One can stay for 8 hours for the price of one coffee and you can bring and charge your phone, laptops, brush your teeth, shave, change clothes, free wifi, with aircon, stretch your feet and nap, smuggle homemade sandwiches, hold meetings, study, transact business, and hold reunions. All for P150.

* * *

Leftist groups have sent a team to Geneva to drum up awareness of reported extra-judicial killings in the Philippines. Extra-judicial ‘arson’ and extrajudicial ‘revolutionary tax’ will not be discussed.

* * *

To all single moms: Happy Mother’s and Father’s Day.

Good work, good deeds and good faith to all.