Reasons to believe

Our era is often described as the VUCA age – vulnerable, uncertain, complex and ambiguous. Still, some of the world’s important personalities contributed to a Time magazine issue entitled, “The Optimists,” which was edited by no less than Bill Gates. Allow me to use this space to share some of their key messages and relate them to our Philippine situation.

Bill Gates noted that reading the news today does not exactly leave us feeling optimistic. With the news pages filled with natural disasters, terrorism, diseases and crime, we, the readers, are made to feel like the world is falling apart. Yet if we look at the world as a whole, the world is generally getting better.

An example mentioned by Bill Gates is the statistics of children who die before their fifth birthday. Since 1990, that figure has been cut in half, which means 122 million children have been saved in a quarter-century.

Aside from that, there is a growing gap between the bad things that still happen and our tolerance of those things. Over the centuries, violence has declined dramatically, as has our willingness to accept it. The reason why Bill Gates dedicated this issue to optimism is because when we see good things happening then we can channel our energy into driving even more progress.

Warren Buffett, arguably the world’s greatest investor, claimed that American children are going to live far better than their parents did. Second, large gains in the living standards of Americans will continue for many generations to come due to the miracle of innovation and productivity.

His forecast is that in a span of 25 years, even with lower real GDP growth, growth per capita GDP will still be at 1.2 percent, leading to a per capita increase of $20,000 that guarantees a better life in the future. He cited that in 1776, 80 percent of workers were in farming. Today it takes only 2 percent of workers to do the same job, thanks to productivity improvements provided by tractors, planters, cotton gins, combines, fertilizer, irrigation, etc. He says, “in the years of growth that certainly lie ahead, I have no doubt that America can both deliver riches to many and a decent life to all. We must not settle for less. ”|

Malala Yousafzai of Malala Fund writes about “Who Run the World? Girls!” She talked about 130 million out-of-school girls all over the world today. Yet she envisions that by 2030 every girl should receive 12 years of education. Although some countries that committed to it are not increasing their education budget for women, she refuses to believe that it will always be the case. She said progress is happening and her own institution is investing in educators at the developing countries. They do mentorship, recruitment of female teachers in rural areas and the like.

“I think it’s pointless to be hopeless. If you are hopeless, you waste your present and your future,” she says. She believes that a brighter future lies in investing in girls today.

Bono, the lead singer of U2, wrote about “Why men must also fight for women and girls.” He claimed that misogyny, violence and poverty are problems men created and they cannot simply step back and let the women clean them up. Bono sees a room for hope based on the research that a girl’s education is an investment and not a charity and the returns are transformational. When you invest in women they rise and lift their families, communities, economies and countries along with them. Bono calls for men to push for better policies and pressure politicians to raise more funds, such as that for Global Partnership for Education, which must be replenished this year. He ended by sharing what his wife taught him at home: “Don’t look down on me, don’t look up to me either. Look across me. I’m here.”

“The Thing About Millennials,” written by Trevor Noah, talks about the youth and their role. The author narrates how he, as a product of mixed family during the apartheid times in Africa, survived “the crime” they were accused of committing. This helped him grow up full of optimism. He believes that the world is getting better due to access to information on how bad the world actually is. As a millennial himself, he is also engaged in the powerful use of information or technology through inter-connectivity. Although oftentimes mocked as lazy, entitled, or cry-babies, millennials, he claims, wish to make a change using the tools they possess. Although tagged as hashtag activists, he claims that given the opportunity, millennials can take it from tweet to the street.

Is there reason to share this optimism in a developing country like the Philippines? Filipinos have been tagged as one of the happiest countries to live in despite our economic situation. The past years have been very encouraging from the development side, with growth rates ranking high in the region and with reforms being taken to address poverty, inefficiencies, infrastructure support and the like.

We still have our problems, especially when it comes to our politics. But the good more than compensates for the bad, and we have a demographic sweet spot with a young, vibrant population. Recently, a guest at the bank with the rank of Undersecretary talked about the reforms they have initiated, specifically the TRAIN. I was so pleased to recall he was my student years ago. And if this is the type of leaders we will have in the future, we can make positive possibilities work for the Philippines

Albert Einstein said, “There are only two ways to live your life. One is as though nothing is a miracle. The other is as though everything is a miracle.” The Bible says in Matthew 6:27, “Who of you by being anxious can add one cubit to his span of life?” I say, between being negative or positive, we must choose to remain hopeful and believe that there will always be a rainbow after the storm. The good Lord up there gave us good reasons to believe and hope for a better future – something better must come our way.

Benel D. Lagua is executive vice president at the Development Bank of the Philippines. He is an active FINEX member and a long time advocate of risk-based lending for SMEs. The views expressed herein are his own and do not necessarily reflect the opinion of his office, as well as FINEX.